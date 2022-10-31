Destiny 2 weekly reset (November 1 to 8): Final week of Festival, Exodus Crash Nightfall, bonus Gambit ranks, and more 

The eleventh weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder will mark the end of Festival of the Lost and the start of Season 18's final month. Players have a very short time to complete the challenges associated with this season. The Festival of the Lost will also be discontinued, leaving players with little time to act on Haunted Sectors and currencies.

The upcoming reset will include the Exodus Crash Nightfall, as well as the possibility of a Mindbender's Ambition drop from the pool. Gambit will also award bonus ranks upon completion, and everyone will be able to obtain the ritual weapon and its ornament. Finally, Mayhem will be included in the weekly PvP rotator.

The following article will list all the significant changes and additions to Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, week 11.

All upcoming content in the weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

4) Final week for Festival of the Lost

Haunted Sectors in Festival of the Lost 2022 (Image via Destiny 2)

FThe Festival of the Lost is coming to an end, giving players seven days to obtain exclusive seals and weapons. There are numerous ways to speedrun this activity, as completing the challenges eventually leads to the victories. The Mechabre Sniper Rifle has been the highlight of this activity.

The Aggressive Framed Legendary Sniper Rifle has PvE and PvP perks such as Firing Line, making it one of the best weapons Bungie has released this season. Anyone can use this article as a quick guide to acquiring Spectral Pages.

Those who have already gilded the Ghost Writer seal will be able to do so again next year.

3) Exodus Crash Nightfall

Exodus Crash Strike on Nessus (Image via Destiny 2)

The Exodus Crash will be the fifth Nightfall in this week's Grandmaster pool. Players must defeat Thaviks after defeating the Fallen enemies on Nessus. Guardians will face Arach No, where Fallen Vandals will spawn Arc web upon death, as well as Thaviks' Implant, which involves Arc burn.

Overload and Barrier will be champion enemies, as well as Solar elemental shields. One thing to keep in mind is that Bungie may substitute Mindbender's Ambition for Horror's Least in the reward pool. Since the latter had bugged perks in Lightblade, the company replaced it with the Pulse Rifle.

Hence, it remains to be seen whether the famous Solar Shotgun will appear with double perks or if the loot pool has something entirely different in store for players.

2) Bonus Gambit ranks

Gambit vendor, Drifter, at the start of a match (Image via Destiny 2)

Gambit will get some spotlight with the upcoming reset, as players will be able to get bonus ranks upon match completion. Like Vanguard and Crucible, acquiring completion streaks will multiply the number of ranks gained after each run.

Typically, resetting Drifter's reputation twice will earn players seasonal challenges tied to the seasonal ritual weapon.

1) Pinnacle rotator

Kell Echo boss for the Prophecy Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

The featured Raid and Dungeon for pinnacles starting November 1 will be Last Wish and Prophecy, respectively. Players can only choose to run the final encounter of either of these activities to get a +3 or +5 pinnacle gear based on their average power level.

