Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 guide: Fastest ways to get Spectral pages

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost is underway in Season 18, and players from all over the world will be able to grind the Haunted Sectors for the next three weeks. Typically, there are exclusive currencies attached to it, which require each player to run specific missions.

This year's Festival also came with the newly introduced Event Card system, acting as a seasonal challenge card for event objectives. Players should keep track of the two primary materials while running the event, which includes Spectral and Manifested pages.

The following article lists the fastest ways to get Spectral pages inside the Festival of the Lost so that you can turn them into Manifested ones.

How to quickly earn Spectral pages for Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

The replayability loop of this year's Festival of the Lost includes a similar pattern from last year, where you have to earn Spectral pages, play the Haunted Sectors, turn them into Manifested pages, and return to Eva's Book of Forgotten. Remember that you can only obtain 10 Manifested pages at a time.

The following activities grant Spectral pages, as you can choose to farm either one or all of them.

1) Investigation mission from The Witch Queen

The Investigation mission is the first significant encounter from the primary Witch Queen campaign, where players must defeat Hive Guardians to meet Fynch. One particular checkpoint, however, can be replayed multiple times by switching characters.

Completing this mission will grant nine to ten Spectral pages, the most out of any current present activity in Destiny 2.

Spectral pages after Investigation completion (Image via Destiny 2)

Follow these steps to reload your checkpoint inside the mission:

Follow the quest steps until you come to the part that says" Rendezvous with the Contact."

Defeat the three Barrier guards.

Have one member of your fireteam leave for a checkpoint on their character.

Wait for them to join back with a different character.

Talk to Fynch to get 9 to 10 Spectral pages.

Have the member who left join back with their first character.

Rerun the same process in a cycle.

Checkpoint for the person joining back (Image via Destiny 2)

The person joining back will spawn before the rally banner in the final encounter. Both Legend and Standard Difficulties reward the same number of Spectral pages upon completion. Lastly, always remember to have your Festival of the Lost mask equipped.

2) Lake of Shadows Strike

Lake of Shadows Strike (Image via Destiny 2)

The Lake of Shadows is one of the shortest missions in Destiny 2, which players can complete in between 5 and 10 minutes. Upon completion, you can expect 4 Spectral pages to drop per run. Similar to the Investigation run, equip the event-exclusive mask to get candy and pages as drops.

3) Public Events on EDZ

Public Event (Image via Destiny 2)

Completing Public Events on EDZ will reward players with up to 2 to 3 Spectral pages. Each run takes about 2 to 3 minutes, depending on the number of players you encounter in the open world.

EDZ also has a lot of locations, allowing you to go back and forth between these activities to stock up on enough pages in an hour.

4) Nightmare Containment

Castellum (Image via Destiny 2)

The Season 17 activity on the haunted Leviathan can drop up to three pages per tier, adding up to 9 per completion. Each Nightmare Containment takes roughly 7 to 10 minutes, which can be more enjoyable if you're bored of Public Events or Investigations.

