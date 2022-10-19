Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost quest bug: Possible fixes, workaround, and more

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost introduces Guardians to an introductory quest, granting access to the Event Card and a curated Sniper Rifle. However, there seems to be a problem for most of the player base, as Bungie's quest isn't progressing as intended.

While on the steps of converting Spectral pages to Manifested ones, almost half of the player base is stuck, ultimately keeping them from progressing in the event altogether. Bungie did release an official statement regarding the issue, but there has been no fix from the company yet.

KackisHD @RickKackis When Bungie is giving away a God Roll in Destiny 2,



but your Festival of the Lost Quest is Bugged: When Bungie is giving away a God Roll in Destiny 2,but your Festival of the Lost Quest is Bugged: https://t.co/96tqxMKdAk

However, the following article lists some workarounds that might work for anyone stuck in the Haunted Sectors of Festival of the Lost.

Disclaimer: Fixes and workarounds mentioned in this article are by no means official, as Bungie is yet to release an official patch.

Fixes that may work against the Festival of the Lost quest bug in Destiny 2 (2022)

1) Switch to a different character

If you're stuck doing the Haunted Sectors for the introductory quest, chances are, you'll probably stay like that until Bungie further updates. However, there is a chance of progression if you switch to a different character, head to the Tower, and start the quest from Eva Levante all over again.

Changing character screen (Image via Destiny 2)

Introductory quests don't sync between your characters, so switching up and heading back in can solve the issue. A few players in the community have reported this method to have their game and quest progression fixed. However, an official fix for your first character remains unreleased.

2) Quitting the activity and running again

Hologram beside Eva (Image via Destiny 2)

The second method you can try must be on the same character you're facing the bug. By quitting the Haunted Sector, you can start collecting Spectral Pages via Vanguard Strikes, Gambit, or Crucible Playlist. After obtaining enough pages, initiate the activity via the small tree hologram beside Eva.

3) Solo queue

Another option to help you complete the mission is blocking the matchmaking on PC and other consoles. While the activity forces you to team up with two strangers, you can always use a solo script to bypass the matchmaking. This will put you in solo mode for your Haunted Sector runs.

The video above will help you set your path to the solo queue in almost all Destiny 2 activities. It's best to have your character floating in orbit while initiating the process.

4) Verifying integrity on PC

This is a standard procedure you should use for any game you face problems with. Since you're already in this step, the previous actions might have failed to fix the quest progression. Hence, head to your Steam library, go to the properties of your Destiny 2, and verify the integrity of the game files.

Verifying integrity of files (Image via Steam)

Often the issue might be from your client side, so verifying the game files to remove corrupt files won't hurt anyone.

5) Re-install

While this is a massive step for a title such as Destiny 2, re-installing the entire game can lead to your solution more times than you think. Simply uninstall the game and re-install it on your respective platforms for a chance to fix the issue.

6) Things to do until Bungie releases an official patch

Public Events within the EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned earlier, there hasn't been any official fix from Bungie regarding this bug. However, you can farm as many Spectral Pages as you can in the meantime, from activities such as Playlists, Public Events, and more.

Poll : 0 votes