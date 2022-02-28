How to check your library compatibility for Steam Deck

After months of anticipation, Valve’s Steam Deck has finally launched. Currently available in selected regions, the device promises to bring AAA PC gaming to the palm of the player’s hand.

Steam Deck’s software has been criticized for its "unfinished" nature by Linus Tech Tips, but it has generally received overwhelmingly positive reviews. As for games, Valve promises to bring the entirety of the Steam Library to the Deck. Over the last few weeks, Valve has been marketing the expected performance status of titles with the Steam Verification program.

How to check your Steam Deck library compatibility

While the majority of PC games are limited to the Windows operating system, Steam has chosen Linux as the primary base of the Deck. The device runs a custom version of Arch Linux, called Steam OS 3.0.

To make the massive library of Windows PC games available on Steam and not limit it to native Linux ports, Valve has developed a software translation layer called Proton. To determine the expected performance of a title, Valve has also created a rating system, where verified games are expected to run smoothly and playable titles do require some compromises.

Supergiant Games @SupergiantGames



HADES on HADES is verified on #SteamDeck , which launches today! Have a look at how fast and smooth the game runs @OnDeck in this little video we made.HADES on @Steam is 35% off now through March 7! store.steampowered.com/app/1145360/Ha… HADES is verified on #SteamDeck, which launches today! Have a look at how fast and smooth the game runs @OnDeck in this little video we made.🔥HADES on @Steam is 35% off now through March 7! store.steampowered.com/app/1145360/Ha… https://t.co/8p7gsBZIXU

Steam has added a Deck compatibility status to the verified games on its store page. To check which games are verified to run on Steam, follow the steps below:

Go to https://store.steampowered.com/steamdeck/mygames

Click on Sign in

Enter your Steam ID and password

After logging in, the page will show verified and playable games catered to the player’s library.

How to see the list of Steam Deck verified and playable games

Steam currently marks nearly 900 games as verified and playable. While fans can definitely search for specific titles on the Steam store, there isn’t any official comprehensive list available.

Steam Deck @OnDeck As part of the Steam Deck launch, we've updated Steam with a "Great On Deck" page, added Steam Deck verification status on game store pages, and launched a site to check your own library for Deck compatibility: store.steampowered.com/news/app/16751… As part of the Steam Deck launch, we've updated Steam with a "Great On Deck" page, added Steam Deck verification status on game store pages, and launched a site to check your own library for Deck compatibility: store.steampowered.com/news/app/16751… https://t.co/zvaJXDIYgg

However, with that being said, the best and most reliable way to see the list of verified and playable games is to head over to SteamDB and then filter using 'Deck Verified' and 'Deck Playable' from the 'Platform' tag.

