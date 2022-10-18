Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 details: Release date, time, and everything you can expect

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 will mark the last event of the year as the community is inching closer to Lightfall. Although Bungie has been pretty tight-lipped regarding upcoming activities, weapons, and seals, players did get to look at the new community-voted mecha armor set.

Players will be happy to learn that there is some information regarding the upcoming gear and perks from this year's Festival of the Lost. The following article will discuss the event's release time for all major regions, seals, and possible event cards.

Additional details about Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 in Season of Plunder

1) Release date and time for all major regions

Eva Levante at the Tower (Image via Destiny 2)

The Festival of the Lost 2022 is only a few hours away from hitting official servers, and the upcoming weekly reset on October 18 will mark the start of the event. The universal time everyone follows is the usual reset at 10 am PDT. However, the reset will take place at the following time for all major regions:

India: 10:30 pm (October 18)

UK: 6 pm (October 18)

China: 1 am (October 19)

Australia: 3 am (October 19)

Brazil: 2 pm (October 18)

Like previous annual events, the expected runtime is three weeks, with November 8 potentially marking the conclusion of this year's Festival of the Lost.

2) Armor set

Mecha armor set in the upcoming Festival of the Lost (Image via Destiny 2)

As announced by Bungie a few days ago, players will be getting a mecha-themed armor set for all three classes starting October 18. However, these pieces will not be farmable from Eva Levante, since they will only be obtainable via Silver or Bright Dust from the Eververse event store.

Each set will cost around 6,000 Bright Dust, so players will require 8,000 Bright Dusts for all three classes. Hence, they should start completing unfinished seasonal challenges and additional bounties before the Festival hits the Tower.

3) Event cards and seals

Bungie has implemented a new system from this year's Solstice in which players will be able to participate in events with challenges. These challenges come from Event Cards, which further grant exclusive currencies and seal progression.

Reveler seal requirements in-game (Image via Destiny 2)

The upcoming Festival of the Lost will consist of something similar, where players must complete an introductory mission to obtain the weapon and unlock the Event Card to get started. However, as mentioned earlier, the activity's nature and the seal's name are still unknown.

4) New weapon

The upcoming event-exclusive weapon in Festival of the Lost will be an Aggressive Framed Sniper Rifle with a new Origin Trait called "Search Party." However, the name of this weapon remains unknown. The available Destiny 2 perk pools on this weapon are as follows:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake, Corkscrew Rifling, Chambered Compensator, Extended, Fluted, Full Bore, Hammer Forged, Polygonal Rifling, Smallbore.

Arrowhead Brake, Corkscrew Rifling, Chambered Compensator, Extended, Fluted, Full Bore, Hammer Forged, Polygonal Rifling, Smallbore. Magazine: Accurized, Appended, Tactical, Steady Rounds, Extended, Alloy, Flared Magwell.

Accurized, Appended, Tactical, Steady Rounds, Extended, Alloy, Flared Magwell. First column: Perpetual Motion, Triple Tap, Snapshot Sights, No Distraction, Clown Cartridge, Auto-Loading Holster.

Perpetual Motion, Triple Tap, Snapshot Sights, No Distraction, Clown Cartridge, Auto-Loading Holster. Second column: Vorpal Weapon, Opening Shot, High Impact Reserves, Moving Target, Swashbuckler, Slickdraw.

DestinyTracker.com🎃 @destinytrack



#Destiny2 ICYMI: New Arc Sniper Rifle coming to Destiny 2 during Festival of the Lost 2022. ICYMI: New Arc Sniper Rifle coming to Destiny 2 during Festival of the Lost 2022. #Destiny2 https://t.co/xNzGcOKCev

Regarding design, it seems Bungie has gone for a more sci-fi aesthetic, which aligns with the event's mecha-themed armor set.

Poll : 0 votes