Destiny 2 leaks hint at an upcoming overpowered Origin Trait 

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen has a little less than a month left, with Guardian Games being the only major event scheduled for the last three weeks. Bungie seems to have nerfed a lot of things before it starts on May 3, so Renewals in PvP and Axion Bolts will slowly shift out of the main meta.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn Earn a new exotic ship, legendary SMG (The Title), emblem, shader and more. Earn a new exotic ship, legendary SMG (The Title), emblem, shader and more. https://t.co/N5Ltzvha5e

With new events, especially annual ones like Guardian Games, Destiny 2 seems to bring in exclusive weapons for players. Similar to last year's Jurassic Green from Festival of the Lost, and Glacioclasm from this year's Dawning, several leaks suggest an upcoming weapon that might end up being a new favorite.

However, the main topic of this article isn't about the weapon itself, but the nature of the Origin Trait it will be bringing with it.

New Origin Trait 'Classy Contender' might be the a favorite choice for Destiny 2 Void 3.0

Origin Traits are a new feature that has been implemented on Legendary weapons since the start of The Witch Queen expansion. Based on the weapon faction (be it Omolon, Suros, Trials, Nightfall, or Veist), each comes with an additional and unique perk that can either be synergized with a player's subclass or stacked with mods.

For example, the Suros Synergy Origin Trait for the Cantata-57 grants bonus Handling and reduced Flinch for a short duration after reloading. Similarly, Bungie will be adding an Origin Trait to their upcoming event-exclusive weapon, The Title. The perk will be called 'Classy Contender,' and it will grant class ability energy with final blows.

This could change a lot of things going forward, since Guardian Games 2022 is the first annual event in Destiny 2 after the release of The Witch Queen. Players can expect future events to grant exclusive weapons with unique traits bound to that specific event as well.

The perk 'Classy Contender' states the following:

"Final blows with this weapon grant class ability energy."

Destiny 2 Void builds that are based on Titan's shield or a Warlock's rift are great examples of where players can invest The Title in. Exotic armor such as Secant Filaments will probably have the best synergy out of anything, as each kill will grant rifts to Warlocks.

This rift can then grant users the Devour buff, therefore creating an endless cycle.

The Title will be an Aggressive Framed weapon as well, meaning it will pack a lot more punches than Funnelweb at the cost of the fire rate.

Edited by Siddharth Satish