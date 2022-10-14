Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost: Start Date, new armor, and more

Destiny 2 has four unique events throughout the year. The Festival of the Lost is one of them. Conducted during Halloween, Eva Levante returns to the Tower with a bag full of goodies to spread spooky cheer for a short amount of time.

This event falls under the free-to-play variant of the game. Guardians who have not purchased any expansion whatsoever will still be able to participate in this yearly event. Every year, the developers introduce some candy as event currency, so there's a chance that they might do the same this year as well.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost start time and other details

According to Bungie, the Festival of the Lost will begin with the next weekly reset in Destiny 2. For now, the next weekly reset is scheduled for October 18. Starting from this date, the Festival of the Lost is expected to run for close to a month. Once the reset happens, Guardians can hop into the Tower, which will be decorated in true Halloween fashion.

Eva Levante, the event vendor, will be waiting for everyone with her bag of goodies between Kadi, 55-30, and Master Rahool. To start the event, Guardians must head over to her and interact with her. This should start the introductory mission.

Last year, Bungie introduced Haunted Lost Sectors. These were just regular Lost Sectors but filled with vile enemies. It's unclear whether these Haunted Lost Sectors will return in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder or if the developers will bring back the fabled Haunted Forest.

A brand new event card was seen during this year's Solstice event. A similar event card will also be seen during the Festival of the Lost. Guardians will have to complete specific challenges during the event to complete this event card, allowing them to bag some rewards.

Besides armor cosmetics, Guardians can expect to see some Ghost Shells, Sparrows, shaders, and emotes under the rewards section during the Festival of the Lost.

Moreover, completing challenges in this event card will also count towards the brand new event-related title Bungie introduced during the Solstice itself. This title will cover all four major events, and Guardians must complete the event cards for all four major events to get their hands on the title.

Besides that, a brand new sniper rifle is being worked on for Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost. Although the name of the weapon is still under wraps, the sniper falls under the aggressive frame archetype and will be sought out by almost every Guardian in the game.

The event will also see the inception of mecha-themed armor. Earlier this year, the community had the option to vote between mecha-armor sets and monster-armor sets. 52% of the community voted upon the mecha-armor sets, so these will be seen during the event as well.

Finally, like every other Festival of the Lost, Bungie will also bring back masks this year. These masks will be essential when participating in the event; each class will get their own mask. These masks will help Guardians acquire event currency like every other major event.

However, these masks aren't required to participate in event-based activities. Guardians will have to collect all event-associated rewards before the event ends. Once the event has ended, Guardians won't be able to acquire these rewards anymore, nor will they be able to guild their title in Destiny 2.

