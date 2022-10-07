"We get to make new weapons to match the raid": Destiny 2 developers reveal criteria for new Exotics in reprised raids

Over the past few years, Bungie has been reprising a few raids from their previous game and bringing them into Destiny 2. The first raid to undergo this was the Vault of Glass, and the latest one to receive this treatment is the King's Fall raid.

There's a lot of work involved in reprising these raids, and the developers of the game answered some really important questions in their latest weekly blog post about raid weapons in the game.

It's common knowledge that each and every raid in Destiny 2 comes with its own Exotic, be it a reprised raid or a brand new one. But what happens when the Exotic related to a raid is already in the game and the raid is being reprised?

Will Bungie be reprising the Wrath of the Machine raid in Destiny 2?

For now, there is no hint of this raid being reprised. However, in case this raid does get reprised in the near future, the developers have mentioned that it will receive a brand new Exotic because the weapon related to it, the Outbreak Perfected, is already available for purchase at the Monument to Lost Light in Destiny 2.

Here's what the developers had to say about the entire weapon system with respect to reprised raids in the latest blog post:

"For raids, we'll always reprise an Exotic weapon associated with a raid when we bring that into Destiny 2. We'll select the six most popular Legendary weapons and reprise those, as well. One other thing, and this hasn't come up yet, but in the event that a raid didn't have an Exotic (or that Exotic has already come back) or there were fewer than five Legendaries, we get to make new weapons to match the raid."

They also added that reprising a raid wasn't an easy task. The raids from the old game had to be tweaked and modified to keep up with the standards of the current game in terms of graphics quality and artwork:

"It's important to note that it's impossible to simply copy and paste Destiny 1 content into Destiny 2. Because of engine changes and the significantly higher bar for art quality on current generation hardware, any Destiny 1 content has to be rebuilt from scratch. They're basically the same development cost as brand-new Destiny 2 weapons, and with some exceptions, we believe players significantly prefer new content over reprised."

The latest blog post also revealed some major changes that are scheduled to make their way into Destiny 2 Season 19. However, the highlight of the post was the upcoming Divinity nerf. This weapon has been a contentious topic in the community, and many people, including popular content creator Saltagreppo, gave their opinions on the decision. Following the nerf, the weapon will add a 15% weaken debuff to the targets rather than a 30% debuff, making it slightly weaker than before.

While a part of the community is absolutely furious with the Divinity nerf, there's another part of the community that appreciates these tweaks. With even more changes coming to Exotic weapons in the near future, it will be interesting to see how to community reacts to them.

