Destiny 2 community reacts as Bungie announces Divinity nerf for next season 

After countless debates and discussions, Destiny 2 will finally have a change in meta from next season. The Divinity Exotic Trace Rifle will be nerfed from Season 19, allowing players to think twice before pulling out the good old Garden of Salvation weapon. Naturally, the community has a lot to say regarding this.

In their most recent blog post, Bungie announced an outrageous amount of changes in the making for Season 19. While Divinity has caught the eye of the entire community, the company will also be touching upon more than 20 Exotics in the game. Legendary archetypes are included in this list as well.

However, the topic in question here is the confirmation of Divinity nerf, which naturally, has gotten a few people angry. While some are completely devastated by the change, others are happy since they expected it to be far worse.

Announcement on the Divinity nerf once again divides the Destiny 2 community (2022)

Following a massive debate across multiple social media platforms, the sour taste of the Divinity drama is still fresh among the Destiny 2 community. A content creator and live streamer, Saltagreppo, uploaded a series of tweets on September 9, 2022.

He gave valid arguments while explaining why Divinity is not good in the grand scheme of things. However, this was received negatively within the community, where some people began harassing the 3x World's First Raider in direct messages, replies, and even his streaming chats.

Bungie @Bungie



bung.ie/3RWKGCt This week at Bungie, we’re talking about some upcoming material changes, diving deep into some player-submitted questions with our Weapons Team, and addressing some misinformation floating around regarding recent account bans. This week at Bungie, we’re talking about some upcoming material changes, diving deep into some player-submitted questions with our Weapons Team, and addressing some misinformation floating around regarding recent account bans. bung.ie/3RWKGCt https://t.co/r7qOtiRJOR

Roughly around a month later, on October 6 TWAB, Bungie announced the nerf on the Destiny 2 Exotic weapon, reducing the debuff applied to enemies from 30% to 15%. Typically, this sent the entire community into a frenzy.

Guy @Coeaxe



Hardcore elitists ruin everything! I will not be buying Lightfall now. Thanks!!! @Bungie Why does Bungie only listen to the top 1% of players??? Just use something else. Nerfing Divinity RUINS the game! Thanks @SaltagreppoD2 !!!Hardcore elitists ruin everything! I will not be buying Lightfall now. Thanks!!! @Bungie Why does Bungie only listen to the top 1% of players??? Just use something else. Nerfing Divinity RUINS the game! Thanks @SaltagreppoD2!!! Hardcore elitists ruin everything! I will not be buying Lightfall now. Thanks!!!

john (1-3) @KingCashLXXV @Bungie why tf is div being nerfed? nobody had a problem until the WF people started to complain @Bungie why tf is div being nerfed? nobody had a problem until the WF people started to complain

Christopher Pace @copyandpace @Bungie 15% really makes Divinity useless as a debuff effectively as the guardian using Divinity's loss in damage is offset currently by each player doing more as a result of the debuff, so assuming all players are using the same weapon you would be at 100% damage x6. @Bungie 15% really makes Divinity useless as a debuff effectively as the guardian using Divinity's loss in damage is offset currently by each player doing more as a result of the debuff, so assuming all players are using the same weapon you would be at 100% damage x6.

Robert @robGamer1958 @DestinyBulletn You just ruined the game for me @SaltagreppoD2 . I quit Destiny 2! @DestinyBulletn You just ruined the game for me @SaltagreppoD2. I quit Destiny 2!

Cozmo @Cozmo23 The Div change was planned before the spirited debates on social media began.



It's fine to give your constructive feedback to Bungie, but do not harass anyone in the community for having a different opinion. The Div change was planned before the spirited debates on social media began.It's fine to give your constructive feedback to Bungie, but do not harass anyone in the community for having a different opinion.

Saltagreppo @SaltagreppoD2 . I’m ready for the wave of gremlins coming to harass me while missing the fact that Div’s nerf was in the work for months I’m ready for the wave of gremlins coming to harass me while missing the fact that Div’s nerf was in the work for months😎. https://t.co/sdxVcEcOVi

Saltagreppo @SaltagreppoD2 On a more serious note. The gun will still be the go to in any boss where aiming for the crit isn’t easy and dps phase is long (Rhulk, Atheon) + a Tractor/Tether to get the 30%, but at least this change should enable other options for shorter damage phases with easy crit spots. On a more serious note. The gun will still be the go to in any boss where aiming for the crit isn’t easy and dps phase is long (Rhulk, Atheon) + a Tractor/Tether to get the 30%, but at least this change should enable other options for shorter damage phases with easy crit spots.

𝕹𝖊𝖔𝖓 @NeonGod9 @SaltagreppoD2 The fact you're "getting ready" just proves this was publicity stunt from the beginning. It's just so pathetic that even if you have 3x world's first you have to milk this artificial drama to stay relevant on the Destiny 2 content creator radar. @SaltagreppoD2 The fact you're "getting ready" just proves this was publicity stunt from the beginning. It's just so pathetic that even if you have 3x world's first you have to milk this artificial drama to stay relevant on the Destiny 2 content creator radar.

Collin MacGregor @BeguiledGamer Bungie @Bungie



Gothalion @Gothalion Divinity is being balanced. Let's discuss. Divinity is being balanced. Let's discuss. https://t.co/UbzXWfpWcB

With the nerf, other options such as Tractor Cannon and Hunter's Void Tether have been brought to light. While Divinity will still be viable against bosses such as Rhulk, Warpriest, and Sanctified Mind, players might already be thinking of switching to other options against mobile elites.

Benj @Benjjjyy Of course Facebook thinks Salt is solely responsible for the Divinity nerf 🤦‍♂️ Of course Facebook thinks Salt is solely responsible for the Divinity nerf 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/QLAUJBVmJI

The Witch Cheese @AscendantCheese reading the TWAB as someone who's never gotten Divinity reading the TWAB as someone who's never gotten Divinity https://t.co/QjTeTcTMPt

However, aside from just Tractor Cannon and Tether, the following Destiny 2 abilities can help Guardians achieve an increase in damage against enemies:

Hammer Strike: 50%

Snare Bomb: 15%

Tracker's Ambush: 15%

Stylish Executioner: 15%

Child of the Old Gods: 15%

Echo of Undermining: 15%

Both Tractor Cannon and Tether weaken the target, making them more vulnerable to incoming damage by 30%. The debuffs on the Void Shotgun last for 10 seconds, while Hunter's Tether lasts for nine. Both of these, however, don't stack with each other in the game.

