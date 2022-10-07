Destiny 2 community reacts as Bungie announces Divinity nerf for next season 

After countless debates and discussions, Destiny 2 will finally have a change in meta from next season. The Divinity Exotic Trace Rifle will be nerfed from Season 19, allowing players to think twice before pulling out the good old Garden of Salvation weapon. Naturally, the community has a lot to say regarding this.
In their most recent blog post, Bungie announced an outrageous amount of changes in the making for Season 19. While Divinity has caught the eye of the entire community, the company will also be touching upon more than 20 Exotics in the game. Legendary archetypes are included in this list as well.
However, the topic in question here is the confirmation of Divinity nerf, which naturally, has gotten a few people angry. While some are completely devastated by the change, others are happy since they expected it to be far worse.
Announcement on the Divinity nerf once again divides the Destiny 2 community (2022)
Following a massive debate across multiple social media platforms, the sour taste of the Divinity drama is still fresh among the Destiny 2 community. A content creator and live streamer, Saltagreppo, uploaded a series of tweets on September 9, 2022.
He gave valid arguments while explaining why Divinity is not good in the grand scheme of things. However, this was received negatively within the community, where some people began harassing the 3x World's First Raider in direct messages, replies, and even his streaming chats.
Roughly around a month later, on October 6 TWAB, Bungie announced the nerf on the Destiny 2 Exotic weapon, reducing the debuff applied to enemies from 30% to 15%. Typically, this sent the entire community into a frenzy.
With the nerf, other options such as Tractor Cannon and Hunter's Void Tether have been brought to light. While Divinity will still be viable against bosses such as Rhulk, Warpriest, and Sanctified Mind, players might already be thinking of switching to other options against mobile elites.
However, aside from just Tractor Cannon and Tether, the following Destiny 2 abilities can help Guardians achieve an increase in damage against enemies:
- Hammer Strike: 50%
- Snare Bomb: 15%
- Tracker's Ambush: 15%
- Stylish Executioner: 15%
- Child of the Old Gods: 15%
- Echo of Undermining: 15%
Both Tractor Cannon and Tether weaken the target, making them more vulnerable to incoming damage by 30%. The debuffs on the Void Shotgun last for 10 seconds, while Hunter's Tether lasts for nine. Both of these, however, don't stack with each other in the game.