Destiny 2 Master King's Fall Warpriest challenge guide: Devious Thievery

After a week of grinding the Master King's Fall in Destiny 2, Bungie has now introduced another challenge for the second encounter in the Raid. The first major boss, Warpriest, has many modified features within the enemy types. Typically, completing such a challenge with all of these modifiers will take a fair amount of work.

Completing the latest challenge will spawn two chests at the end, which will further drop two Harrowed weapons or two gears. Called "Devious Thievery", it requires players to switch buffs within four seconds of picking it up.

Although the community feels that this is the most formidable Raid challenge ever, the following article will help you understand the entire process and a loadout you can use to finish the challenge.

Disclaimer: This guide only includes the challenge and assumes that readers already have basic knowledge of the normal Warpriest encounter in King's Fall. For a full guide on the encounter, you can click here.

How to complete Destiny 2 Warpriest encounter "Devious Thievery" challenge in Master difficulty

1) Overview of the Destiny 2 challenge

The Warpriest boss shares a similar pattern to the mechanics of the Totem's encounter. Players have to switch buffs between damage phases, stand on plates, and defeat multiple adds. The newest challenge, however, requires players to switch buffs within four seconds after picking it up.

Destiny 2 Warpriest encounter (Image via Bungie)

The aforementioned process needs to be completed while damaging the boss. Keep in mind that the "Brand Claimer" needs to be switched with the players inside the red bubble within four seconds. The timer begins after they pick up the buff, not after killing the Knight.

Changes made to this encounter include Barrier Knights, which carries the buff on all three sides, and further changes to Overload Taken Hobgoblins in the final phase. Due to the challenge's Match Game modifiers, you will need to prepare for Solar and Void elemental shields.

2) Best strategy to properly execute the Destiny 2 challenge

There are a few ways to make this challenge easier. To begin with, have your DPS team switch to the side where the buff carrier/Knight spawns. This way, the one picking the buff will have enough time to switch it with another player. However, the player picking up the buff has to be quick when it comes to killing the Knight.

A dropped buff after defeating the Knight (Image via Destiny 2)

This way, that player will have enough time to call out the side (left or right) of the buff, and your DPS team can move slightly towards your buff-carrying ally. Another strategy involves using the Thundercrash Titan, where players can pick up the buff, cast their super, and instantly jump into the DPS bubble.

3) Best builds

As you might have already guessed, the challenge requires you to have Mobility. You will need to singlehandedly defeat a Champion enemy, which includes both Overload and Barrier. For Warlocks, Icarus Dash with Well of Radiance is a good option, alongside Wish Ender or Arbalest to shoot down Barriers.

Wish Ender Bow (Image via Destiny 2)

Titans can run Thundercrash with Overload Pulse Grenades to stun Champions in one place. Hunters can either opt for Stompee or Star Eater Scales, based on their roles. The former will help in recovering buffs, while the latter is useful for damaging the boss.

Furthermore, Gunslinger Hunters with Bait and Switch Linear Fusion Rifles have the highest recorded damage numbers within this encounter.

