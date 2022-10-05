When does Destiny 2 Season of Plunder end?

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has been interesting so far. Guardians have finally taken on a pirate-like appearance and have been running around dismantling Ketches belonging to the Old Houses and Eramis.

At the end of the Beyond Light campaign, the Guardian trapped Eramis in an icy prison after mastering the powers of the first Darkness subclass, Stasis. However, a considerable amount of time has passed since then.

Eramis has managed to escape her prison and is currently scourging the universe to find relics belonging to Nezarec, the Disciple of the Pyramid on the Moon.

This is a brief overview of the Season of Plunder story. There are obviously a lot of underlying layers, and everything will come together at one point, which will then usher the Guardians into Destiny 2 Season 19.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder to end this December

According to information available on the Bungie website, Season of Plunder is scheduled to end on December 6, 2022. The developers have not announced an extension up until now, so it's unlikely that the season will extend beyond the scheduled date.

Guardians will have until the last day of the season to wrap up all their Seasonal Challenges if they want the XP and the associated rewards. Seasonal Activities like Ketchcrash and Expeditions will be available until Destiny 2 Lightfall launches.

Season of Plunder is the penultimate season in the Witch Queen expansion. The entire expansion started with Savathun trying to either capture the Traveler or protect it from The Witness and the Black Fleet.

Although she jumped through a lot of hoops to do it, the Guardian bested her and freed the Traveler. While all this was happening, Calus made a comeback as the new Disciple of the Witness and was assigned to the Pyramid on the Moon. It was fun to explore the Egregore-infested Leviathan while dealing with the different Nightmares running wild on that ship.

However, the major highlight of Season of Plunder was the Arc 3.0 rework. This was the only subclass left to receive a rework. Bungie has done a fine job with it.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder also saw a reprise of the King's Fall raid, an activity that was originally a part of Destiny 1. While this does not hold any significance to the storyline so far, it will be interesting to see if Bungie decides to tie it in with any of the future storylines that they have planned.

There's still a considerable amount of time remaining in the current season. Guardians will soon be ushered into the Festival of the Lost, one of the four major events held in the game.

There is also word about a community-based event, as suggested by data miners. Bungie has remained tight-lipped about the event for now. However, based on the information that is available, it will focus on rebuilding the Eliksni Quarters at the Tower.

It will be interesting to see when this event goes live in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far