Who is Nezarec in Destiny 2?

The name Nezarec might sound familiar to most Guardians in Destiny 2. Apart from mentions in lore, two pieces of gear are named after this. The first is the Exotic Warlock Helmet, known as Nezarec's Sin, and the second, the Glaive, is known as Nezarec's Whisper.

Both these items can be picked up quite quickly in Destiny 2, but why are these two items named after an unknown being? According to lore, this will probably have long-standing implications in the game. So here's a quick rundown of everything known about Nezarec in Destiny 2.

Nezarec might not be an enemy in Destiny 2

Before theorizing who this individual is in the game, read what's known about him in Destiny 2. If Guardians were to inspect the Glaive Nezarec's Whisper, the lore reads as follows:

"Rise, Disciple, and bear this gift with pride." —Rhulk, Disciple of the Witness

Eris Morn discovered this Glaive at the Lunar Pyramid. So it can be assumed that he is somehow related to the Lunar Pyramid. Moreover, the Exotic helmet for Warlocks, known as Nezarec's Sin, has an interesting bit of lore as well:

"He is that which is end. That which covets sin. The final god of pain—the purest light, the darkest hour. And He shall rise again. When the guiding shine fades and all seems lost He will call to you. Fear not. All He offers is not as dark as it may seem. For Nezarec is no demon, but a fiend, arch and vile in ways unknown. He is a path and a way, one of many. And his sin—so wicked, so divine—is that he will never cower when dusk does fall, but stand vigilant as old stars die and new Light blinks its first upon this fêted eternity." -Passage from Of Hated Nezarec

From both these lore entries, it is evident that Nezarec was, at some point in time, a Disciple of The Witness and handled the Lunar Pyramid. He's also believed to be the final god of pain.

The passage, as seen above, belongs to the Pre-Golden Age era, before the Traveler arrived in the system. If all these pieces are put together, it can be assumed that his resurrection is inevitable. If one were to read between the lines of the passage mentioned above, it would lead to something more interesting.

But before going on to the passage, there's something else that Guardians need to take note of. The relics collected from the different Pirate Hideouts in the game are relics of Nezarec. They're believed to contain fragments of his power.

These relics are nothing but Nezarec's body parts that were harvested by the Eliksni and split amongst themselves to be used as talismans. While the Lunar Pyramid happened to be where a part of Nezarec was buried, there are at least seven tombs dedicated to this mysterious Disciple, as mentioned by The Drifter in a lore passage.

The Fallen used these relics to harvest the power of Darkness, which eventually caused a young Misraaks to go violent, after which these relics were scattered. With the Vanguard now collecting these relics at the H.E.L.M, there might be trouble brewing on the horizon in Destiny 2. But before moving on to that, there's yet another piece to this puzzle, the seasonal Exotic for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder: Delicate Tomb.

This Exotic could be a vessel for one of Nezarec's relics. The lore behind this weapon is quite interesting as well:

"The danger within is repulsive to us. They mistake the vessel for its contents. They confuse the pieces with the whole. They see their imprisonment as empowerment. They are hostages of their flesh, unable to see without vision. Unable to hear without sound. Unable to slake their thirst for fear of drowning. Their ignorance is their saving grace. Yet one among them understands, in their limited fashion. They pour from one vessel to another. A welcome change. A new form. Another method of gifting death. I am made finite. Personal. Bright and delicate to hide my true form. An intimacy. They think me contained, but I am instead diffused, as vapor upon the wind. Once again, I am becoming."

This piece of text points out that Nezarec is out there somewhere right now, in some ethereal form. Although he's believed to be contained in the relics that the Guardians are collecting in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, he's out there somewhere. These relics are mere containers of his power.

Everything is very precariously placed in Destiny 2 right now. These relics of Nezarec are being kept at the H.E.L.M, a place that also houses the Crown of Sorrow, a powerful artifact linked to the Darkness.

Calus, the Witness' latest Disciple, is also lingering near the Moon as he's been assigned as the newest Disciple to the Lunar Pyramid. Savathun could very well do some Hive mumbo-jumbo and interfere with the Crown of Sorrow and these relics of Nezarec at the same time.

After being defeated by the Guardian at the end of the Destiny 2 Witch Queen campaign, she hasn't been seen, and her Ghost, Immaru, is also missing. She's the Hive Goddess of Trickery, so it won't be surprising to see her interfere at this point.

Nezarec's resurrection is inevitable. He'll either be resurrected next season or during Lightfall. The Drifter also mentioned that Nezarec's 4th tomb is somewhere in the Jovian airspace.

Jovian airspace refers to the space around gas giants like Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. So, it could be assumed that the Vanguard and Calus travel to Neptune in Destiny 2 Lightfall to find Nezarec's tomb.

It's currently unclear if this is essential to his resurrection, but it is related in some weird way. But that might not be so bad for the Vanguard. The Exotic perk on the Delicate Tomb Exotic is called Traitor's Vessel. This indicates that Nezarec had, in some way, betrayed The Witness.

As the saying goes, "the enemy of our enemy is a friend." This will probably hold for Nezarec and the Vanguard as well. Moreover, the lore from Nezarec's Sin also mentions that he'll be standing during the formation of the new Light. This could have certain implications around the Traveler in Destiny 2, but those implications are currently unclear.

Lore-wise, Destiny 2 has always been interesting, and given how things are developing right now, the game might be hitting high gear in the coming months!

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

