Content is constantly rotating in Destiny 2 to keep things fresh for players. Every week, the game does a weekly reset, which allows the activities, Eververse story, and vendor inventories to reset.

Not every aspect of the game is affected by the weekly reset, although players will look forward to it as it refreshes their weekly activity rewards to allow them a new shot at improved gear.

When does the weekly reset happen in Destiny 2?

The good thing about the weekly reset is that it happens simultaneously for players each week. The exact time it happens depends on where players reside in the world, but it will happen every Tuesday or Wednesday based on location. The weekly reset happens on Tuesday at 5:00 PM UTC, 10:00 AM PST, 1:00 PM EST, 6:00 PM GMT, and 7:00 PM CET. Daylight savings affect time.

What does the weekly reset change for players of Destiny 2?

The weekly reset allows players to do their weekly bounties and tasks again, but it also refreshes a number of different things in the game. Every activity in the game is affected by the reset, and players will want to make sure they collect all their outstanding rewards before the week is over. Each week that the weekly reset happens, the following things in Destiny 2 will reset:

Weekly Nightfall strikes and modifiers, including weekly bounties and challenges

Eververse Stock

Vanguard bounties, challenges and modifiers

Crucible playlists, bounties and challenges

Trials of Osiris - will reset on the card

Gambit bounties and challenges

Clan rewards progress

Challenges such as Wellspring, Dares of Eternity, and Battlegrounds

Raids, as well as dungeons, will reset and players will need to make their progress again

Locations with special events such as the Moon and Dreaming City

What can Destiny 2 players anticipate for the upcoming reset?

One of the main reasons players are looking forward to the upcoming weekly reset, which will happen on Tuesday, May 3 at 5:00 PM UTC, is the Guardian Games.

These special games pit the different classes against each other will begin upon server reset on that day. This will allow players to gain fantastic items for themselves, such as the amazing upcoming SMG, The Title.

Players can also look forward to resets to certain items during each day of the week

On top of changing a lot of activities and playlist items each week, players can also anticipate vendor refreshes to happen daily. Players will want to check with these vendors each day, particularly those looking to score some fantastic mods. Vendors such as ADA-1 will reset their inventories to allow players who may have missed out on certain mods to gain access to them.

