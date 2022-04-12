5 best Exotic weapons to have in Destiny 2 PvE (2022)

Exotic weapons in Destiny 2 are the pinnacle of all gears that are mandatory for high-end PvE content. These are some of the most powerful weapons in the game that players can equip one at a time.

Typically, acquiring one isn't a walk in the park, as everything related to pre-Year 4 content should be purchased from the Exotic archive in exchange for a rather hefty currency. The Witch Queen expansion has also introduced new weapons that can be acquired via completing quests.

The following article lists the best Exotic weapons to have for Destiny 2 PvE in 2022.

5 deadly Exotic weapons that you can have in Destiny 2 2022

1) Gjallarhorn

It comes as no surprise how much Gjallarhorn has influenced the Destiny community over all these years. The weapon was originally one of the most viable options for high-tier PvE activities in Destiny 1, which quickly became THE heavy weapon to go for in Destiny 2.

The Exotic perk, Wolfpack Rounds, splits the initially fired projectile into small cluster rounds that deal damage upon detonation. This is both great for sustained DPS on bosses or clearing adds in Grandmaster and Raids. Gjallarhorn can also provide Wolfpack rounds to any legendary Rocket Launcher.

2) Arbalest

Arbalest was arguably the best weapon for Grandmaster Nightfall, mainly because of the Particle Deconstruction mod. However, it is viable even today due to its exotic perk, Compounding Force and Disruption Break. Both of these perks are great for shutting down Barrier Champions and Elemental Shields of any kind.

Disruption Break perk can increase the damage of Kinetic weapons, which applies to Arbalest after breaking any Elemental Shield on enemies. This is great inside Grandmaster Nightfalls and Master Raids.

3) Osteo Striga

Osteo Striga is the newly released Exotic weapon in The Witch Queen expansion, which can be acquired from the Enclave on Mars. The following materials are required to craft this Exotic SMG:

7 Resonant Alloy.

15,000 Glimmer.

2.375 Neutral Element.

1 Ascendant Alloy.

70 Ruinous Element.

Perks such as Screaming Swarm and Toxic Overload can fire toxic bolts and spread a burst of poison after a precision hit or final blow. Due to the overtime damage caused by the poison ammo, Overload Champions become very easy to deal with, especially during solo Lost Sectors.

4) Izanagi's Burden

Introduced in Season of the Forge from Year 2, Izanagi's Burden is still one of the best Exotics with high damage output. Considered the primary choice of Exotic in the newest Rhulk boss fight, Izanagi, paired with a weakened target, and Divinity can shut down Champions quicker than any other weapon in the game.

The Exotic perk, Honed Edge, can consume a maximum of four ammunitions to stock up on additional range and damage on one shot. Many have claimed Izanagi's Burden to be the second "heavy" in the inventory.

5) Witherhoard

Witherhoard is probably the most unorthodox weapon in the game right now, as it is the most effective one. The Kinetic Grenade Launcher works very much like Anarchy, where it can apply overtime damage if a projectile is shot directly at an enemy.

The Exotic perk, Primeval's Torment, allows each projectile to blight the target or an entire area it is fired upon, making it optimal for sustained damage to bosses and add clearing. The Witherhoard can be acquired from the Exotic archive located in the Tower.

