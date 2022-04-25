Destiny 2 weekly reset (April 26 to May 3): Last week of seasonal challenges, bonus Infamy, Gambit Labs, and more

The Destiny 2 community is in the latter stages of Season 16, as Bungie has already started teasing the sandbox for next season. With rumors of Solar rework lurking within the community, players can't wait to see what Bungie has in store after Void 3.0. However, Season 16 still has Guardian Games scheduled for May 3.

The upcoming weekly reset will mark the last week of seasonal challenges in Season of the Risen. With everything in mind, players have to progress accordingly to make their favorite classes presentable in the Guardian Games.

After the reset, Gambit Labs and bonus Infamy will go live, alongside Nightblade Nightfall. The following article breaks down all the important bits coming in the Destiny 2 Season of the Risen weekly reset on April 26.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 10 (April 26)

1) Gambit Labs and bonus ranks

Bungie will be taking the spotlight back to Gambit yet again, as the company has been trying to revive it by implementing numerous game modes through Labs. In the upcoming week, players will be able to get into a separate mode with the Gambit, called Mote Thief.

The idea behind this is to make players search for the invader, instead of the invader search for players. In this game mode, mote draining from the two blockers will be disabled. Instead, anyone from the opposing team can invade and hide while the invaded team keeps losing a mote every second.

This forces all four players to be on their toes and search the entire map for the invader. The latter party intends to be sneaky and drain as many motes as possible. Bonus Infamy ranks can be gained here as well, where players can form up activity streaks to gather more EXP and Drifter's reputation.

This is a great way to farm the Reckless Endangerment in Season 16 as well.

2) Lightblade Nightfall

Perhaps the toughest Nightfall to ever exist in the Grandmaster pool, Lightblade can test the patience and resilience of the toughest players in the community. This strike was introduced with The Witch Queen expansion, where players have to pursue Alak-Hul inside Oryx's temple.

The shields present in this strike are mostly Solar and Arc, alongside Champions, being Unstoppable and Anti Barrier. Naturally, Arbalest is a great choice of weapon for both elemental shields and Barrier Champions. Solar or Arc Hand Cannon and Pulse Rifle, can deal with the Unstoppables in the meantime.

3) Clash

Clash is pretty much a PvP deathmatch mode that comes in the rotation much like other modes in the Crucible. Unlike Control, there are no capture points on the map. Instead, players just have to go around and score kills. The first team to score a total of 100 points wins the match.

Destiny 2 Guardian Games is all set to go live on May 3, with the next season scheduled for May 24.

