Destiny 2 leaks hint at Festival of the Lost armor set, cosmetics, and sparrows (2022)

Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost 2022 is a few weeks away from hitting the official servers on October 18. Players from all over the world will be able to access Bungie's take on Halloween for free, which usually involves new Legendary gears, armor pieces, and activities.

While last year's event-exclusive activity involved Lost Sectors, players can expect this year to either be completely different, or feature a similar take on last year's game modes. The community has already gotten a taste of the upcoming "mecha" armor pieces, which were voted for by the community a few months ago.

Sora @HeySoraPark



Next time if you don't want to see leaks from me just mute the tag above. Since this is for an event i will not be setting theses as spoiler. Here's the rest of the FoTL Masks | #D2Leaks Next time if you don't want to see leaks from me just mute the tag above. Since this is for an event i will not be setting theses as spoiler. Here's the rest of the FoTL Masks | #D2LeaksNext time if you don't want to see leaks from me just mute the tag above. Since this is for an event i will not be setting theses as spoiler. https://t.co/M2mVsxjlXl

However, there have been additional leaks from renowned data miners in the community. A famous Twitter account which goes by the name of @DestinyBulletn uploaded a render of the upcoming "mecha" armor and sparrows. Another leaker who goes by the name of @HeySoraPark additionally leaked helmet cosmetics.

Disclaimer: Everything mentioned in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers should take every piece of information with a grain of salt.

Mecha armor set, sparrows, and cosmetic helmets in this season's Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost (2022)

Before getting into the core information, readers should catch up with previously datamined pieces of information on an upcoming Legendary Sniper Rifle. While the name of the weapon is unknown, additional information on its Origin Trait and Destiny 2 perks can be found here.

In addition, @DestinyBulletn uploaded a 3D scan of the upcoming mecha armor, which seems to be without any shader. The names of the armor pieces for each class are as follows:

Mechanized Protector for Titans.

Machined Skirmisher for Hunters.

Mobile Exoskeleton for Warlocks.

Players can expect the aforementioned skins to appear in the featured Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Eververse store with a price tag of Silver and 6000 Bright Dust. The event will also come with new ornaments in the store, making it a wise move to stock up on enough Bright Dust to purchase any limited items.

In terms of sparrows, the community will get two unique-looking vehicles. Some of these sparrows might become purchasable from the event store or from Eva Levante herself. The upcoming sparrows are as follows:

Majestic Whiny (Starhorse-themed sparrow).

Bold Chapalu (Black Panther-themed sparrow).

In addition, @HeySoraPark also leaked some Festival helmet ornaments, which will be required for players to equip and run the event activity. The account states that all of the mentioned masks can be viewed through the API on light.gg, and most of them are subjected to change.

Sora @HeySoraPark



These can be view through the api but i decided to showcase in better lighting since



Keep in mind these are datamined and will look better in game, Alt for the names. Festival of the Lost Masks | #D2Leaks These can be view through the api but i decided to showcase in better lighting since light.gg has some weird shadows to themKeep in mind these are datamined and will look better in game, Alt for the names. Festival of the Lost Masks | #D2LeaksThese can be view through the api but i decided to showcase in better lighting since light.gg has some weird shadows to themKeep in mind these are datamined and will look better in game, Alt for the names. https://t.co/DU5F196Vsz

As mentioned earlier, the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2022 is scheduled for release on October 18 with the weekly reset.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far