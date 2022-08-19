Destiny 2 Season 18 calendar for all major events: Festival of the Lost, Iron Banner, and more

Bungie recently revealed a lot of upcoming details ahead of the Destiny 2 Season 18 release, which includes Arc 3.0 and Artifacts. All this information has given players a chance to create loadouts accordingly for Raids, Nightfall activities, and seasonal content.

In the latest TWAB (This Week at Bungie), while dropping the bomb on all 25 upcoming Artifact mods, Bungie also released a bunch of vital information and dates for the upcoming major events next season.

Be it the new Raid, Grandmaster Nightfall, Festival of the Lost, or Iron Banner, everyone can mark their calendars from now and gear up with the new Arc 3.0.

All the dates and names of major events in Destiny 2 Season 18 (2022)

1) Revised Raid launch (August 26)

Wrath of the Machine, King's Fall, and Crota's End in Destiny 1 Raid (Image via Bungie)

Aside from all the controversy and drama surrounding the release date this month, players are pretty hyped about getting a reprised version of a Raid from Destiny. While it is a matter of nostalgia for some, others will get to experience something entirely new. The Raid's name, however, remains unannounced.

The developers have confirmed that it is "one of the big ones," leading many to rule out Crota's End. The ones left are Wrath of the Machine and King's Fall, both of which are fan favorites in the community. Completing a particular set of challenges after the initial completion will be the last mark for the World's First race.

2) Iron Banner (September 6 and November 15)

Iron Banner's new game mode (Image via Destiny 2)

In Season 18, the Rift will be replaced by a different game mode altogether, called Eruption. Here, instead of playing for objectives, players will need to focus on kills and keeping themselves alive. Each killstreak will stock up on a unique buff, which will further regenerate abilities such as Grenade, Melee, and Super.

Acquiring a buff called "Primed" will initiate the hunt for the team, with each kill worth three points. Starting Season 18, the Iron Lord seal will be available for gliding in two available weeks.

3) Trials of Osiris (September 16)

Trials of Osiris game mode (Image via Destiny 2)

Trials of Osiris will be returning to Season 18 three weeks after the launch, once everyone gets accustomed and updated to a higher power level. The available game modes will be normal Elimination, alongside the occasional Control Zone.

The two weapons that will be available from next season are the Eye of Sol Sniper Rifle and the Summoner Auto Rifle. Names of the new weapons remain unannounced.

4) Grandmaster Nightfall (October 4)

The Corrupted Nightfall (Image via Destiny 2)

After almost over a month, the Grandmaster Nightfall will return in October. Players need to have a minimum power level of 1595, which requires a pinnacle cap of 1580 alongside the +15 power bonus. The list and weapons of the upcoming Strikes and weapons remain unannounced.

5) Festival of the Lost (October 18)

Festival of the Lost armor set for 2021 (Image via Destiny 2)

The upcoming season will also host another annual Destiny 2 event in celebration of Halloween. The Festival of the Lost will return, which could also possibly have a new seal system and challenges. Players can expect new weapons and the newly voted "Gundam" armor set for all classes.

