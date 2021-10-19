All Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2021 weapons and god rolls 

The Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2, despite being presented as a showcase for rare ornaments, grants players a chance to get hold of exotic items and legendary gear. These purple weapons could help them in the long run with years of new expansions and seasons to come.

Being one of the top live service games in the market, it is safe to say that Bungie is not compromising on a single perk, both from Destiny 2 Year 1 to Year 5. Each perk should have its own uniqueness and roll in any activity. That is exactly why every legendary gear with the best perks should be given priority over those which don't.

God rolls that the Guardians can go for in this year's Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

1) Jurassic Green

Jurassic Green pulse rifle (Image via Bungie)

Jurassic Green is a 540 RPM rapid-fire framed legendary pulse rifle which sits in the energy slot of the inventory. It is one of the rarest variants of the rapid archetype aside from Darkest Before and Gridskipper.

Being acquirable only from the annual event, this Destiny 2 pulse rifle comes with perks such as Heating Up, Rangefinder, Frenzy, Dragonfly, and even Killing Wind.

However, the best combinations for PvE are Subsistence, with Adrenaline Junkie paired with Corkscrew and Armor Piercing. For PvP, Guardians can go for Ricochet rounds, Rangefinder, or Killing Wind paired with Dragonfly.

2) Braytech Werewolf

Braytech Werewolf (Image via Bungie)

The Braytech Werewolf was introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy and featured in Eva's shop for last year's Festival of the Lost. It is a 450 RPM precision-framed auto rifle, which consists of more range than the 600 and 750 variants. While having a low rate of fire, it makes up for its range which can be very useful inside high-tier PvE activities.

For the best perks, Guardians can go with Hammer Forged Rifling and Ricochet Rounds for maximum range. These two can be paired with Dynamic Sway Reduction for improved recoil, and Swashbuckler for damage-stacks with each weapon kills. These are the best rolls for both PvP and PvE.

3) Horror Story

Horror Story (Image via Bungie)

Horror Story is yet another 450 RPM precision-framed auto rifle that was introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Arrivals. The best perks inside PvP for this weapon are Killing Wind and Moving Target. The latter gives a massive boost to aim-assist while Killing Wind grants the wielder increased mobility after each kill.

Subsistence on partial magazine reloads, and Demolitionists for increased grenade energy are a good combination for a more PvE approach.

