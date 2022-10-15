Destiny 2 removes Adept Mindbender's Ambition from the loot pool due to bugged perk bonuses

The re-issued version of Mindbender's Ambition has raised many eyebrows in the Destiny 2 community. The ongoing Lightblade Nightfall had the weapon in its loot pool, dropping with only a single perk in both columns. Bungie later decided to change the loot pool and put Horror's Least instead.

What was once known as the best PvP Shotgun in the game doesn't feel like much of an option for players, especially alongside several other available weapons of the same archetype. On top of that, the company messed up the perk pools on the Adept version, further reducing the chances of a god roll drop.

I already have my favorite roll planned out which took me almost a week of planning! Can't wait to farm Mindbender's Ambition tonight

Since players can get the Adept version of the Horror Least with the intended number of perks and combinations, it seems the initial problem was behind the weapon's coding, not the Nightfall loot pool.

Mindbender's Ambition Adept is being worked on after bugged perk numbers in Destiny 2 Lightblade Grandmaster

On October 14, Bungie's official Destiny 2 support Twitter account uploaded a post addressing the issue of the bugged perk numbers. Since players have been pretty unhappy with the perk pools from the start, getting only one perk in each column after completing one of the hardest Nightfalls in the game made things worse.

The Nightfall weapon this week is now Horror's Least, due to an issue with bonus perks on the Adept variant.



Note from Bungie: Mindbender's Ambition will be available to earn at a later date.



The Nightfall weapon this week is now Horror's Least, due to an issue with bonus perks on the Adept variant. Note from Bungie: Mindbender's Ambition will be available to earn at a later date.

Bungie's post had the following statement regarding the bugged Destiny 2 Mindbender's Ambition:

UPDATE: We have swapped this week's Nightfall weapon and Adept weapon reward drop to Horror's Least. Mindbender's Ambition will be available to earn at a later date.

We are currently investigating an issue causing the Mindbender's Ambition weekly Nightfall Adept weapon to not drop with bonus perks. UPDATE: We have swapped this week's Nightfall weapon and Adept weapon reward drop to Horror's Least. Mindbender's Ambition will be available to earn at a later date.

Hence, the loot pool was moved from Adept Mindbender's Ambition to Adept Horror's Least. Since the latter was scheduled for the Exodus Crash this season, the "later date" might suggest a swap between the two weapons with their respective Nightfalls.

What was the bug?

Adept Destiny 2 Nightfall weapons are expected to have one significant benefit over their standard variant: an extra perk in the first column. Trials Adept weapons have an extra perk in only the second column, while Adept weapons from Raids are known to have two perks in both columns.

The current Mindbender's Ambition Adept dropped with only a single perk in the first column, no matter how many times players tried to run the Lightblade Grandmaster Nightfall. While the perk pool has already made the community mad, the recent bug took away the chance of getting a god roll.

Return it with good rolls please

Many renowned content creators from the community are even asking Bungie to bring the weapon back with revised perk pools. The best combinations with the current ones include Threat Detector with Fragile Focus, or Slideways with Steady Hands.

There have been no further announcements regarding the return date of the Solar Shotgun. However, as mentioned earlier, players can expect it on November 1 alongside the Exodus Crash.

