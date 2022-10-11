Destiny 2 god roll guide: Mindbender's Ambition for PvP and PvE 

The term "Mindbender's Ambition" might mean quite a lot to the Destiny 2 community. One half of the player base considers it to be the greatest PvP Shotgun ever put in the game, while the other half has no idea what it is.

Introduced with the Forsaken expansion, this Aggressive Framed Shotgun was recently re-issued after its vaulting with Beyond Light. In Season of Plunder, the weapon is back with a bunch of new perks.

Players can even obtain an Adept version of the Shotgun in this season's Nightfall, specifically after the Lightblade Grandmaster completion.

This article breaks down all the best perk combinations for this classic Solar Shotgun and will deduce whether it's worth all the trouble.

Best perk combinations for Destiny 2 Mindbender's Ambition in PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage

Mindbender's Ambition was once considered to be the best PvP Shotgun in the game. Players had to run the Hollowed Lair Nightfall multiple times just to get the right perks in them, making it suitable for PvP. However, it now seems Bungie has some other plans for the weapon.

While its perk combinations aren't the most favored ones among the community, they can still be just as deadly in the right hands. The company has also provided players with some PvE-friendly perks in case their Grandmaster drops turn out to have absurd perk combinations for PvP.

True Vanguard @TheTrueVanguard Might be the best shotgun/roll I've ever used in Destiny 2.

(Mindbender's Ambition, rampage, slideshot, accurized rounds, full choke, handling mw, Icarus mod) Might be the best shotgun/roll I've ever used in Destiny 2.(Mindbender's Ambition, rampage, slideshot, accurized rounds, full choke, handling mw, Icarus mod) https://t.co/U3e9lsJc6W

Hence, while players might not get Quickdraw in their new Mindbender, it can be replaced with new ones such as Fragile Focus for Range or even Threat Detector for Handling.

2) PvP god roll

It is safe to assume that there are currently better Aggressive Framed Shotguns than Mindbender's Ambition and what it has to offer. However, Destiny 2 often thrives on how each weapon feels in a Guardian's hands, and the old Mindbender still feels amazing in the hands of players.

Its only competitors in PvP right now are Found Verdict, Sudden Death, Comedian, and Felwinter's Lie. While all these weapons are known to have a wide barrel, Felwinter's body is on the tighter side, giving the wielder a light feel while running around.

Mindbender's Ambition PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The best perk combinations for Mindbender's Ambition in Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Full Choke for a tightened barrel to have less pallet spread.

Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

Threat Detector for a tad bit of Handling while enemies are nearby.

Fragile Focus for increased Range until the wielder takes damage.

Snapshot Sights is a great perk (instead of Threat Detector) for a significant increase in ADS timers. Swashbuckler is another great replacement for Fragile Focus in the last column.

3) PvE god roll

Mindbender's Ambition PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The current perks in Mindbender make it suitable for both PvP and PvE, as the latter requires players to have a strong special to go with their 3.0 subclass.

The best perk combinations for Mindbender's Ambition in PvE are as follows:

Smallbore for Stability and Range.

Assault Mag for RMP increase and more Stability.

Pugilist for melee energy upon kills.

Swashbuckler for increased damage with melee kills.

Other perks, such as Lead from Gold, will also be a great addition, alongside Incandescent in the last column.

