Destiny 2 god roll guide: Wilderflight for PvE and PvP

Wilderflight is one of the newest weapons from Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher and fires two projectiles simultaneously. It also comes with the Void element and drops from Dungeon's final boss. The Void Grenade Launcher is also the first of its kind, giving players a unique look at the breech archetype with seasonal mods.

This article aims to guide readers through every perk combination for specific scenarios: endgame PvE and competitive PvP. While players will still need to land their projectiles directly on the enemy, Wilderflight always deals double the damage compared to other breech Grenade Launchers in the game.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Wilderflight god roll for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) How to get it and the usage

The only 'guaranteed' way to obtain the Wilderflight Grenade Launcher is by defeating the final boss, Persys, inside the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. However, the Dungeon is farmable, meaning you can run a specific encounter countless times until you get the god roll.

Exotic Bow is not included in this method. Upon getting the breech Grenade Launcher to drop, you will see a unique firing mode shooting out two projectiles instead of one. As mentioned earlier, this is the first of its kind and can deal twice the damage with two Grenades.

Additionally, the seasonal artifact mod, Weakened Clear, synergizes with Wilderflight, putting a weakening effect on enemies after landing a shot. This can suppress elite mobs alongside stun Unstoppable Champions this season.

2) PvE god roll

Wilderflight shines in PvE solely because of the number of synergies it holds with Season 19's artifacts. To name a few, Unstoppable Grenade Launchers and Weakened Clear are the two main mods that grant lethality to the weapon. Additionally, Repulsor Brace can be used to gain buffs through 3.0.

Weakened Clear mod in Season 19 artifact (Image via Destiny 2)

The best perk combinations for Wilderflight in Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Quick Launch for bonus Handling on the weapon and Velocity on projectiles

Blinding Grenades to suppress and blind enemies after impact

Repulsor Brace for gaining overshield after defeating Void debuffed targets

Adrenaline Junkie for increased damage with weapon and Grenade kills

PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The perks mentioned above are suited for a more add-clearing (additional enemies) purpose. The rotation is as follows:

Have Weakened Clear equipped

Shoot Wilderflight to apply Void to weaken and blind an enemy

Defeat the weakened enemy to gain overshield

Repeat the process

Auto-Loading Holster and Vorpal Weapon paired with Weakened Clear will be the ideal choice to shut down elite mobs quickly.

3) PvP god roll

Wilderflight PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Whether it's greatly damaging someone or blinding a group of Guardians with one projectile, Wilderflight can be used in all scenarios. However, if you're confident about landing shots on Guardians, perhaps Blinding Grenades isn't the perk you should be looking for.

The PvP god roll for Wilderflight in Destiny 2 is as follows:

Quick Launch for Handling and speed.

Velocity Rounds for increased acceleration on projectiles.

Unrelenting for health regeneration upon Guardian kills.

Disruption Break for breaking a Guardian's shield and gaining increased Kinetic damage.

Blinding Grenades only work if you're looking to temporarily blind Guardians, which can come in handy in crunch situations within Survival or Trials of Osiris.

