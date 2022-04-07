5 most used weapons in Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Midtown (week 6) 

Last week's Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris was a bit unusual for both participating teams as Zone Captures in an open map never ends well. Nevertheless, out of 364k players participating, only 117k managed to go Flawless over the weekend from April 1 to 5.

However, out of all the matches played, there is some interesting data that has been collected throughout last weekend's labs. The total kills were recorded to be approximately 38 million, which is 18% lower than last week's number on Javelin-4.

The following article ranks the most used weapons that players thought were appropriate to use in Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Zone Capture.

Most used weapons ranked on Destiny 2 Trials labs of April 1 (week 6)

5) The Palindrome Adept (839,161 Kills)

The Palindrome Adept (Image via Destiny 2)

The classic 140 RPM Palindrome sits at the bottom of this list as Midtown is considered to hold a lot of long-range fights. Other primary weapon types such as Scout, Pulse, and Bows are far more viable instead of Adaptive Framed Hand Cannon.

The fact that players were able to score so many kills with The Palindrome at long-range shows the weapon's relevance in all formats. Guardians can farm this weapon in Grandmaster Nightfall right now.

4) Le Monarque (974,908 Kills)

Le Monarque (Image via Destiny 2)

It's always interesting to see when a Bow outperforms Hand Cannons inside PvP. Le Monarque is the kind of weapon that can one-shot players with the right setups. With Midtown being so open, Guardians can even end an opposing player's health by switching to another primary.

While Le Monarque isn't on top of the chart for the number of kills, it certainly would be if the list was about dealing the most damage.

3) Main Ingredient (1,245,198 Kills)

Main Ingredient (Image via Bungie)

It seems like the nerf of Firmly Planted did not matter much to the Fusion mains, as Main Ingredient sits in the third spot with over a million kills. Being this high on a map like Midtown, it goes to show the nature of Fusions in the current sandbox. Players can defeat an opposing Guardian from a fair distance.

2) The Messenger (1,249,390 Kills)

The Messenger (Image via Destiny 2)

The Messenger is one of the best weapons to use inside PvP right now. It comes as no surprise how much High Impact Frames can be useful in long-range maps. Another factor is the Desperado perk paired with Pulse Rifles, which was exclusive to Pinnacle weapons until Year 4.

1) Piece of Mind (1,299,084 Kills)

Piece of Mind (Image via Bungie)

Piece of Mind is the latest Pulse Rifle from Season of the Risen, which has an aim-assistance of 82 alongside a fire rate of 540. In addition, having a range of 38 allows players to take fights in the medium range, as Piece of Mind has performed enormously well, especially in Zone Captures.

