Destiny 2 weekly reset (March 29 to April 5): Bonus Trials ranks, Momentum Control, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen is going strong with Bungie implementing the Legend difficulty in each PsiOps Battlegrounds. Alongside the usual changes to the playlists, players will be getting a whole lot more in Trials and Crucibles to keep themselves busy.

In the upcoming reset, Trials of Osiris will grant bonus ranks after winning or playing a certain match. In addition, the latest strike, Birthplace of the Vile, will get its Nightfall variant. Momentum Control will also return in Crucible, giving players a chance to complete any unfinished quests and catalysts.

Upcoming content in the weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen (March 29 to April 5)

1) Bonus Trials ranks

Trials of Osiris armor (Image via Bungie)

Each Trials match will grant bonus ranks to help level up Saint's reputation faster. This will also give everyone a chance to get more engrams and further decode them to get various weapons and god rolls. Bungie will be bringing in another new twist to the mix, where Trials will hold the "Zone Capture" game mode.

Trials of Osiris are additionally based on the player's power level, so reaching the pinnacle cap will prove to be advantageous.

2) Birthplace of the Vile Nightfall

Birthplace of the Vile (Image via Destiny 2)

Birthplace of the Vile is a Scorn-based strike activity that was introduced with The Witch Queen expansion. It takes place inside the pyramid with tons of Scorn enemies, making it the second strike with Scorns after Hollowed Lair.

Similar to the mission on Tangled Shore, the Nightfall modifiers won't be making things any easier for everyone. As this is the first time the community will be getting this strike in Nightfall, the nature of the modifiers, Champion enemies, and weapon drops remains to be seen.

3) Legend PsiOps on Cosmodrome

PsiOps boss at the Cosmodrome (Image via Destiny 2)

There isn't much difference between enemies when it comes to the normal and the legend PsiOps Battlegrounds. Players might just encounter an extra Champion somewhere within an encounter while taking increased damage from bosses.

The only modifier worth looking into is Match Game. Guardians must equip themselves with anti-Champion weapons while using energy or heavy gear with elemental synergy.

4) Momentum Control

Momentum Control logo (Image via Destiny 2)

Momentum Control lets players finish exotic catalysts and quests through quick kills. This game mode doubles the damage output from any weapon, where anyone can even get one shot to death.

Calibrating Deepsight weapons inside Momentum Control will prove to be quite efficient in the upcoming week.

Edited by Siddharth Satish