Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5: Firmly Planted nerf, Glaive changes, and more

Similar to other updates in the game, patches in Destiny 2 are an important factor. Bungie looks to put the 'service' in the live service title, as a huge sandbox comes with a game-changing bug. Thankfully, the company tends to deal with the changes rather quickly.
In a recent update, players got the hotfix version of 4.0.0.5, which fixes a lot of ongoing issues with perks and Glaives. A few things were also tweaked within the Wellspring Attack, PsiOps Battlegrounds, and Trials of Osiris. All changes are listed in the article below.
Hotfix 4.0.0.5 of Destiny 2 went live with the weekly reset of March 29
Every fixed issue with the recent Destiny 2 weekly reset on March 29 is as follows:
1) Activities
The WellSpring: Attack
- Fixed an issue where players were able to avoid being pulled into the boss arena during an encounter when pressed up against Hive shield barriers
- Fixed an issue where players that joined the activity late would prevent activity barriers from spawning, blocking further Wellspring progression.
- Fixed an issue where Wizards and carried objects could be pushed to sink through the middle pillar, soft-locking the entrance.
PsiOps Battlegrounds
- Fixed an issue in the Cosmodrome that blocked players from picking up Captured Light, blocking further progression.
Trials of Osiris
- Fixed an issue where Trials of Osiris mementos were not dropping when players claimed their first Flawless chest of the week.
2) Gameplay and Investment
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where combatants would remain stun-locked indefinitely when hit with a Glaive melee.
- Balance tweaks were made to the Firmly Planted perk on Fusion Rifles. (Effectiveness reduced by 50%)
- Glaives will now reach full charge after landing four successful projectile hits.
Armor
- Suppressing Glaive now consumes (and requires) 10% weapon energy while applying suppression with the Glaive melee.
Aspects
- Child of the Old Gods will now more likely to reach its intended target, no longer bouncing off its directed path.
3) General
- Fixed an issue that prevented stat trackers from counting weekly, Seasonal, and lifetime Vow of the Disciple raid carries.
- Temporary removal of game credits from Destiny 2. The director node will return in a future update.
One of the most noteworthy changes here is the Firmly Planted. The perk was deemed broken inside PvP by a lot of players, where everyone could get a kill from 30m away. However, every stat from the perk has now been deduced by 50%.