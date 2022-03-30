Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5: Firmly Planted nerf, Glaive changes, and more

Similar to other updates in the game, patches in Destiny 2 are an important factor. Bungie looks to put the 'service' in the live service title, as a huge sandbox comes with a game-changing bug. Thankfully, the company tends to deal with the changes rather quickly.

In a recent update, players got the hotfix version of 4.0.0.5, which fixes a lot of ongoing issues with perks and Glaives. A few things were also tweaked within the Wellspring Attack, PsiOps Battlegrounds, and Trials of Osiris. All changes are listed in the article below.

Hotfix 4.0.0.5 of Destiny 2 went live with the weekly reset of March 29

Every fixed issue with the recent Destiny 2 weekly reset on March 29 is as follows:

1) Activities

The WellSpring: Attack

Fixed an issue where players were able to avoid being pulled into the boss arena during an encounter when pressed up against Hive shield barriers

Fixed an issue where players that joined the activity late would prevent activity barriers from spawning, blocking further Wellspring progression.

Fixed an issue where Wizards and carried objects could be pushed to sink through the middle pillar, soft-locking the entrance.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



bungie.net/en/Explore/Det… Patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5 are now available. Patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5 are now available.bungie.net/en/Explore/Det…

PsiOps Battlegrounds

Fixed an issue in the Cosmodrome that blocked players from picking up Captured Light, blocking further progression.

Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where Trials of Osiris mementos were not dropping when players claimed their first Flawless chest of the week.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Fixed an issue where combatants would remain stun-locked indefinitely when hit with a Glaive melee.

Balance tweaks were made to the Firmly Planted perk on Fusion Rifles. (Effectiveness reduced by 50%)

Glaives will now reach full charge after landing four successful projectile hits.

Armor

Suppressing Glaive now consumes (and requires) 10% weapon energy while applying suppression with the Glaive melee.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5 has begun rolling out across all platforms and regions. Ongoing Destiny 2 maintenance is expected to conclude at 11 AM PDT (1800 UTC).Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: bungie.net/en/Forums/Topi… Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5 has begun rolling out across all platforms and regions. Ongoing Destiny 2 maintenance is expected to conclude at 11 AM PDT (1800 UTC). Players who observe issues should report to the Help forum: bungie.net/en/Forums/Topi…

Aspects

Child of the Old Gods will now more likely to reach its intended target, no longer bouncing off its directed path.

3) General

Fixed an issue that prevented stat trackers from counting weekly, Seasonal, and lifetime Vow of the Disciple raid carries.

Temporary removal of game credits from Destiny 2. The director node will return in a future update.

One of the most noteworthy changes here is the Firmly Planted. The perk was deemed broken inside PvP by a lot of players, where everyone could get a kill from 30m away. However, every stat from the perk has now been deduced by 50%.

Edited by Mayank Shete