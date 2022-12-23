Builds are important in a role-playing game like Destiny 2. For Bungie's flagship looter shooter, subclass-based Aspects and Fragments form the very foundation of each and every build. However, they need to be polished with the help of mods.

While builds aren't incomplete without mods, their full potential cannot be explored without using the latter. That said, Guardians will come across three different sources of mods in Destiny 2. Weapon mods are offered by Banshee-44 at the Tower.

Ada-1, who earlier used to handle the Black Armory, now sells combat-style mods. The final source is the Seasonal Artifact. While the first two sources sell mods that are permanently part of a Guardians' collection after they've been purchased, mods from the Seasonal artifact disappear once the season has expired.

Where to find the Monochromatic Maestro mod in Destiny 2?

It's safe to assume that the Monochromatic Maestro mod is one of the most powerful acquisitions during Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. This is a class item mod and requires six energy slots.

There's yet another mod known as the Solo Operative, which has some interesting effects, but even that's a class item selection. Given that there are only ten energy slots, it's unfortunate that these two mods cannot be used together.

Once the Monochromatic Maestro mod has been equipped, whenever Guardians deal damage with an elemental weapon, abilities of the same element type gain increased damage for a short duration.

Furthermore, whenever a Guardian damages enemies with an elemental ability, weapons with the same elemental affinity also gain increased damage for a short period of time. This mod only works in PvE. While there are other ways to increase damage output in PvP activities, the Monochromatic Maestro mod isn't suitable for activities in the Crucible.

The Monochromatic Maestro mod works well with the Radiant buff as well. Guardians who use the Solar subclass can trigger the buff for themselves and their fire team members. Meanwhile, those in other subclasses can passively gain the Radiant buff, but can't activate it themselves.

Given that the Monochromatic Maestro mod stacks with the Radiant buff, one will receive an additional damage boost whenever the Monochromatic Maestro mod stacks with the Radiant buff. However, it's unclear if this mod will stack with the Font of Might or the High Energy Fire mods.

Either way, it will increase the damage output of a Guardian, provided they get their cycle right. Moreover, for this mod to work well as a DPS option, one must ensure that their Power Weapon element type matches their subclass.

That said, unlocking the Monochromatic Maestro might take some effort in Destiny 2. Given that this mod is in the last column of the Seasonal Artifact, Guardians will have to unlock 14 mods before they can get their hands on it in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

