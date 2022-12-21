Destiny 2 Revision Zero guide: How to use, Exotic perks, and more 

Revision Zero is the newest Destiny 2 Exotic, obtainable via the Operation Seraph Shield mission on HELM. Players must go through multiple mechanics from the Deep Stone Crypt Raid, involving operators, scanners, and suppressors. A deepsight version of the weapon drops upon completion.

As Bungie claimed, Revision Zero is the most customizable Exotic in the game, allowing everyone to add catalyst perks each week. The following article lists everything you need to know about this Pulse Rifle, its perks, and other usages.

How to use the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2

1) How to get the weapon

Exotic quest on HELM (Image via Destiny 2)

To start the quest involving the Exotic Pulse Rifle, you must complete week 3's seasonal quest episode by unlocking a Seraph chest in Heist Battlegrounds. Once done, Exo Stranger will grant the Exotic quest, A Hidden Shape, which requires launching the "Operation Seraph Shield" mission via HELM.

Upon defeating the final boss, Praksis, you will get the weapon to drop with the red border. Further defeat 40 combatants using the weapon to unlock the pattern and craft it on the Enclave.

2) Available perks

The perks available on this weapon on all four columns are as follows:

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling, Extended Barrel, Chambered Compensator, Smallbore, Polygonal Rifling, Full Bore, Hammer Forged Rifling, Arrowhead Brake, and Fluted Barrel.

Magazine: Alloy Magazine, Flared Magwell, Appended Mag, Light Mag, Armor Piercing Rounds, Extended Mag, High Caliber Rounds, and Ricochet Rounds.

Third column: Moving Target, Eye of the Storm, Perpetual Motion, Elemental Capacitor, Slickdraw, and Vorpal Weapon.

Stock: Composite, Hand Laid, Fitted, and Short Action.

Exotic perk (Image via Destiny 2)

The Intrinsic trait is called "Hunter's Trace", which applies the following buff to the weapon:

This weapon fires special shield-piercing ammunition. Precision hits grants targeting data. Alternate fire swaps to a different scope, loading high damage shots based on the number of targeting data. Strong against Barrier Champions.

The fourth column of the weapon will hold only one of the four perks, which are unlockable via weekly steps. All the perks available for the catalyst of the weapon include:

Feeding Frenzy.

Under Pressure.

Outlaw.

Fourth Time's the Charm.

Catalyst perks (Image via Destiny 2)

Each of these perks requires 300 Resonant Elements with each passing weekly reset and seasonal quest steps.

3) How to use

Pulse Rifle mode (Image via Destiny 2)

To start, you should note that Revision Zero has two firing modes, all of which are strong against Barrier Champion. So whether you want to deplete shields slowly using burst fires, or at once via the alternate mode, you can choose to do both. However, there are certain conditions behind switching the firing modes of the weapon.

Upon landing precision hits on the combatants in the burst fire mode, you will see a slight buff on the left side of your screen that says "Targeting Data". Accumulating enough of this will allow you to hold your Reload button and switch to Sniper mode, dealing increased damage with one shot.

Sniper mode (Image via Destiny 2)

Landing one of these powerful shots on a Barrier champion can stun them in high-tier activities. The weapon also lets you switch between a Lightweight four-burst or a Heavyweight two-burst mode, allowing you suitable archetypes for PvP and PvE.

