How to get The Manticore and its catalyst in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph 

The Manticore has been released as this season's Destiny 2 Exotic, granting everyone a unique perspective on Airborne fights. Similar to the Delicate Tomb from last season, players can acquire this Exotic from the season pass, based on the edition of the purchase they have.

Typically, there is a catalyst tied to this weapon as well, providing further bonuses in a player's stats. The following article will break down everything you need to know about the weapon, the intrinsic perks, and how to earn the catalyst. Players should note that both the weapon and the catalyst are free for all players.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Destiny 2 The Manticore Exotic Submachine Gun guide and how to unlock its catalyst

1) How to get The Manticore

The Manticore in Season of the Seraph can be obtained at two different season pass levels. Those who either own the deluxe edition of The Witch Queen or the season pass can pick up the Exotic Submachine Gun right after launching the game. The weapon is available at level 1.

The Manticore Exotic Submachine Gun (Image via Destiny 2)

For F2P (free-to-play) players, the same weapon can be obtained at level 35. The best way to quickly level up is by completing seasonal challenges and bounties. Once acquired, everyone will be able to pick up the catalyst from Banshee-44 at the Tower. The catalyst quest is called Volantes Violentium.

2) Catalyst quest

As mentioned earlier, the quest available for pickup is called Volantes Violentium. Three main steps need to be completed to gain the catalyst, which includes the following objectives:

Defeating 50 targets with The Manticore while airborne.

Defeating more targets and added calibration inside various activities.

Turn in the quests.

Volantes Violentiam Exotic catalyst (Image via Destiny 2)

The first step is pretty self-explanatory, as the Exotic perk of the weapon will achieve 50 kills anywhere within the system. The real grind comes in the second step, which is similar to the Delicate Tomb quest from Season 18. The best way to complete this quickly is by running Nightfall Strikes.

Second step within the Exotic quest (Image via Destiny 2)

As per the description, higher-tier activities will provide bonus progress toward both calibrations and kills. Once all three steps are completed, players will be given the catalyst, which then needs to be unlocked with more kills.

3) Exotic perks

The Manticore comes with two unique Exotic perks, called Soaring Fangs and Swooping Talons. Soaring Fangs grants the following buffs on the weapon based on conditions:

Dealing damage while grounded charges antigrav repulsors. Dealing damage while airborne extends antigrav repulsors.

On the other hand, Swooping Talons grants the following buffs:

Dealing damage while airborne increases this weapon's damage output.

Upon equipping the catalyst, the weapon will gain the following stats:

Final blows with this weapon while airborne grant damage resistance.

While the precise stats regarding the damage resistance are not yet known, unlocking the catalyst will take players around 700 kills. Typically, Shuro Chi's checkpoint is the best place to get this done.

Poll : 0 votes