Bungie announces Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph alongside new weapons, themes, and activities

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is the next entry in The Witch Queen chapter, leading up to the Lightfall expansion. As confirmed by Bungie's official reveal regarding Season 19, players will be facing Hive force across multiple matchmaking activities.

As teased by the company, the launch trailer regarding Season of the Seraph shows Ana Bray and her quest to manifest the Rasputin AI in an Exo body. Typically, Guardians will be playing a big part in helping in the creation of weekly quests and updates.

Players can also head to this link to view the official webpage featuring all upcoming content from Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

The Destiny 2 community finally has information regarding Season 19 ahead of its launch

Destiny 2 Season 19, titled Season of the Seraph, will go live in the upcoming weekly reset, and stay until Lightfall releases next year on February 28. Hence, there is a lot of ground for Bungie to cover following the controversial secrecy approach the company has taken.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack BREAKING: Season of the Seraph Armor BREAKING: Season of the Seraph Armor https://t.co/sacBOrCNYa

The official trailer showcased bits and pieces of upcoming stories, activities, weapons, and enemy types. Hence, it can be safely assumed that the main goal for players ahead of Lightfall is to weaponize the most powerful AI in the game, Rasputin. Several dialogs and scenes from the trailer confirm this.

Exo Rasputin as shown in the trailer (Image via Destiny 2)

However, by digging a little deeper, players will find additional information on the Season of the Seraph by going to Bungie's official website. The company has also put in the following description to summarize the theme of the season:

The Hive God of War moves to seize control of Rasputin’s network of weaponized satellites. In her hands, she would turn its devastating power on the Last City. To stop her, the Vanguard has authorized special covert operations armed with the Warmind’s most advanced weaponry. Agents conducting these operations are known as Seraphs.

The matchmaking activity will be called "Heist Battlegrounds", where players might have to take a stealth approach on what appears to be lethal lasers in the trailer. Since the description of this activity states "fireteam", each player can matchmaker either with a party of 3, or solo with two randoms.

Seasonal matchmaker mission (Image via Destiny 2)

The Exotic mission will also go live with the season, where everyone has to take a walk down memory lane and infiltrate an orbital platform above Last City. The page also features an Exotic weapon called Revision Zero, which seems to be taking a different approach towards catalysts.

Seasonal weapon (Image via Bungie)

Lastly, players will get access to the classic Rose Hand Cannon through the new PvP ranking system in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

Poll : 0 votes