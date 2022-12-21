Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is off to a strong start. Just like every new season, developers have added a plethora of new Exotics in the game. These arrivals have been divided into armor pieces and weapons.

While the armor pieces are yet to go live, the weapons have already arrived in the game. There are a total of three Exotic weapons that Guardians will be able to get their hands on during Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

The first is the Manticore SMG, which can be acquired from the Season Pass, and the second one is the Hierarchy of Needs, which drops from the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. The final selection happens to be the Revision Zero Exotic weapon.

Where to find the Revision Zero Exotic in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph?

The Revision Zero is an Exotic Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. This weapon drops as a reward for completing the mission Operation Seraph Shield. Based upon its description, as mentioned in the Bungie blog post, Guardians must make their way into a Braytech facility hovering over the Last City.

With each passing week, Guardians can proceed deeper into the facility and unlock secrets concerning Rasputin and the new Exotic weapon, the Revision Zero. Now, Bungie has done something really interesting with this weapon.

The developers have added multiple catalysts to it. Given that the weapon has just gone live, the process of unlocking these catalysts is somewhat unclear. However, it's assumed that every time Guardians unlock a new area in the Braytech facility, they'll receive a new catalyst.

Furthermore, it's unclear what each catalyst does. However, what's certain is that each will add a unique buff to the weapon. Instead of swapping an entire weapon, Guardians can swap out a catalyst depending on their needs. This mechanic has the potential to make this weapon a versatile one, giving it some good utility in both PvP and PvE activities.

Guardians will also be able to swap out the scope on this weapon, making Revision Zero the only option with swappable sights in Destiny 2. It will be interesting to see how the community perceives this weapon.

It will be more interesting to see if it is broken or not. Bungie has a habit of introducing broken Exotics in Destiny 2. While that's not the case every time, given how diverse this weapon is, there's a high chance it might be broken from the get-go.

Hopefully, it won't get disabled during its early days, much like Gyrfalcon's Hauberk, which stayed away from the game for a considerable part of Season of Plunder.

Overall, things look rather interesting in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. The threat of the Witness is looming, and tensions are high. Ana Bray has taken Rasputin to Clovis Bray, which might seem like a good idea now, but no one knows what will happen in the long run.

