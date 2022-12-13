Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.3.0.1 full patch notes: Gyrfalcon's Hauberk rework, perks, and more  

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has just gone live with its second weekly reset, as players got access to this year's Dawning, new fixes, and a set of questlines. Guardians will have to continue their journey in reviving Rasputin with the help of Ana Bray and Clovis, as Osiris and Mara Sov aren't sitting idly by.

The Hotfix 6.3.0.1 fixes some of the stuff that was left out by Bungie with a huge update on December 6. To summarize, players will see a change in Hunter's Exotic chest, Gyrfalcon's Hauberk, as the company added some new features with the Void subclass.

Additionally, players will also see a reduction in requirements in the precision calibration seasonal challenge by 50%, alongside Seraph seal's number of triumph requirements from 10 to 9.

Gyrfalcon changes, Seraph seals, and more with Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.3.0.1

1) GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

I) ARMOR

Fixed an issue where the Lightning Surge Warlock melee ability was not correctly triggering the effects of the Felwinter's Helm Exotic helmet.

Reworked the activation triggers and effects of the Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Exotic chest.

The new functionality is:

When you emerge from invisibility, your Void weapons gain Volatile Rounds for a short time.

When you perform a finisher on an enemy while you are invisible, you gain a temporary bonus to weapon damage and a reserve overshield for you and nearby allies.

II) WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where hip-fire reticles were missing on Slug Shotguns.

Pugilist, Demolitionist, and Wellspring now properly grant ability energy even when the ability is overridden. For example, melee abilities will now get melee energy from Wellspring when holding a Sword or Glaive.

Fixed an issue where the Encore perk icon showed when the weapon was stowed.

Fixed an issue where the Enhanced Chain Reaction didn´t show that Swords receive improved guard endurance.

Fixed an issue where Icarus Grip and Air Assault wouldn´t show the weapon's improved Airborne Effectiveness value.

III) ABILITIES

Void Invisibility:

While invisible, your maximum radar range is now capped at 24m.

2) TRIUMPHS, TITLE, AND SEASONAL CHALLENGES

Reduced the number of Triumphs required for the "Seraph" title from 10 to 9. Reduced the completion requirements by ~50% for the Precision Loadout Seasonal Challenge.

3) STOREFRONT

Fixed an issue where the incorrect Season was shown on the archive carousel.

