Destiny 2 god roll guide: Stay Frosty for PvP and PvE (Dawning 2022)

Destiny 2's Dawning 2022 is here to celebrate the holiday season amongst Guardians, as Bungie has introduced new weapons, armor pieces, and a seal. While loot is one of the most critical aspects of an activity, the holiday spirit is still tied to battle-hungry Guardians and their quest to obtain new weapons.

The new gear from this Dawning is a Lightweight Framed Pulse Rifle called Stay Frosty. While Lightweight Framed are a niche, especially amongst Pulse archetypes, their high fire rate can quickly overwhelm Guardians in PvP and clear out adds (additional enemies) in PvE.

The following article lists the best perk combinations for the Stay Frosty that players can use in both Destiny 2's PvP and PvE modes.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Stay Frosty god roll for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) All available perks

All the perks available in the Stay Frosty Lightweight Framed Stasis Pulse Rifle are as follows:

Barrels: Corkscrew Rifling, Arrowhead Brake, Chambered Compensator, Extended Barrel, Fluted Barrel, Full Bore, Hammer Forged, Polygonal Rifling, and Small Bore.

Magazines: Extended, Alloy, Appended, Armor Piercing Rounds, High Caliber Rounds, Ricochet Rounds, Flared Magwell, and Light Mag.

Third column: Offhand Strike, Well Rounded, Tunnel Vision, Moving Target, Thresh, Killing Wind, and Encore.

Fourth column: Headseeker, Kill Clip, Desperado, Adaptive Munitions, Golden Tricorn, Headstone, and Under-Over.

Players will have three weeks to farm the event’s exclusive activities and make use of the currencies to obtain the perfect roll on the Stay Frosty Pulse Rifle. As mentioned earlier, Lightweight Framed weapons can make up for their low Range and Impact with their high fire rate, proving to be quite effective in both PvP and PvE.

2) PvP god roll

Stay Frosty PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The god roll for Stay Frosty for Destiny 2 PvP is as follows:

Extended Mag for increased Range on the weapon.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Killing Wind for movement speed and Range after a kill.

Desperado for increased fire rate after reloading on precision kill.

The important point here is to compensate for the weapon's damage with perks that can either grant Stability or Range. Players will need to land all of their shots, be it at medium or long range. Hence, having a decent balance between both these stats with a high fire rate can work greatly against Guardians in PvP.

Lastly, Kill Clip and Headseeker are great options for PvP in place of Desperado, alongside Moving Target and Tunnel Vision instead of Killing Wind.

3) PvE god roll

Stay Frosty PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The god roll for Stay Frosty for Destiny 2 PvE is as follows:

Corkscrew Rilfing for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.

Light Mag for Reload Speed and Range.

Thresh for a small spike in super energy gain after kills with this weapon.

Adaptive Munitions for increased damage against elemental shields and Barrier Champions.

With Pulse Rifles being tied to Barrier Champions, Adaptive Munitions can deal upto 500% more damage to both unmatched elements and Barriers with mods. Players can also go for Headstone with Stasis Shards loadouts and Golden Tricorn for ability-focused builds.

Poll : 0 votes