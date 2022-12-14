Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 guide: All ingredients, recipes, and how to get them

Dawning 2022 has finally arrived alongside Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, and players have been given another set of checklists for a new seal called Star Baker. However, this specific event doesn't necessarily revolve around triumphs and currencies, as making gifts for NPCs is the essence of celebrating holidays.

Similarly, this year's Dawning is no different, as players will need to defeat certain enemies with weapons and the ability to get ingredients. These ingredients are used for baking gifts for NPCs all over the system. The following article will list every ingredient available from enemies alongside abilities and weapon types.

How to get all ingredients for Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 recipes

The seal for completing all 16 triumphs of Dawning is called Star Baker, which requires everyone to collect materials and bake cookies in a unique Oven. However, twenty different ingredients can be found in numerous ways from six different enemy types.

Ether Cane among other ingredients from enemies (Image via Destiny 2)

All materials that can be found after defeating enemy factions are as follows:

Vex Milk from defeating Vex enemies.

Ether Cane from Fallen opponents.

Cabal Oil from defeating Cabals.

Chitin Powder from defeating Hive enemies.

Taken Butter from beating Taken.

Dark Ether Cane after defeating Scorns.

Additionally, the Destiny 2 ingredients that drop from them require the following weapons and abilities on any enemies:

Delicious Explosions from any Rocket, GL, or Grenade ability kill.

Sharp Falor from killing enemies with Swords.

Impossible Heat from any source dealing Solar damage.

Electric Flavor from any source dealing Arc damage.

Null Taste from any source dealing Void damage.

Flash of Inspiration from generating Orbs of Power.

Personal Touch from Melee's ability kills.

Perfect Taste gained from defeating enemies with precision damage.

Bullet Spray from Auto Rifles, SMG, and Machine Guns kill.

Finishing Touch from kills with Finishers.

Balanced Flavors can be gained after defeating combatants using Pulse, Scouts, and Bows.

Multifaceted Flavors from defeating multiple targets in quick succession.

Superb Texture from Super ability kills.

Dark Frosting from Stasis kills.

Additional ingredients from performing actions with weapons and abilities (Image via Destiny 2)

Any aforementioned material, including ingredients from enemies and performing certain actions, has a drop chance tied to them. So if you don't happen to get a "Taken Butter" as a drop after defeating a Taken enemy, it's because the chance is not 100%.

The following list contains all the recipes you need to make and distribute among their respective vendors:

Gjallardoodles for Zavala : Ether Cane, Delicious Explosions

: Ether Cane, Delicious Explosions Traveler Donut Holes for Ikora Rey : Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration

: Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration Chocolate Chip Cookies for Amanda Holliday : Cabal Oil, Null Taste

: Cabal Oil, Null Taste Telemetry Tapioca for Banshee-44 : Vex Milk, Bullet Spray

: Vex Milk, Bullet Spray Eliksni Birdseed for Hawthorne's Falcon : Ether Cane, Personal Touch

: Ether Cane, Personal Touch Gentlemen's Shortbread for Devrim Kay : Ether Cane, Perfect Taste

: Ether Cane, Perfect Taste Infinite Forest Cake for Failsafe : Vex Milk, Impossible Heat

: Vex Milk, Impossible Heat Vanilla Blades for Lord Shaxx : Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor

: Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor Dark Chocolate Motes for Drifter : Taken Butter, Null Taste

: Taken Butter, Null Taste Ill-Fortune Cookies for Petra Venj : Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat

: Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat Strange Cookies for Xur : Taken Butter, Electric Flavor

: Taken Butter, Electric Flavor Lavender Ribbon Cookies for Saint-14 : Vex Milk, Personal Touch

: Vex Milk, Personal Touch Hot Crossfire Buns for Ada-1 : Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors

: Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies for Eris Morn : Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch

: Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch Etheric Coldsnaps for Variks : Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor

: Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor Blueberry Crumbles for Shaw Han : Ether Cane, Bullet Spray

: Ether Cane, Bullet Spray Bittersweet Biscotti for Crow : Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors

: Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors Bright-Dusted Snowballs for Tess : Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors

: Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors Classic Butter Cookies for Eva : Taken Butter, Superb Texture

: Taken Butter, Superb Texture Starwort Thins for Exo Stranger : Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting

: Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting Ascendant Apple Tart for Queen Mara : Taken Butter, Sharp Flavor

: Taken Butter, Sharp Flavor Lucent Crunch for Fynch: Chitin Powder, Perfect Taste.

All recipes available in Eva's Oven (Image via Destiny 2)

The only new recipe in Season of the Seraph is the Lucent Crunch for Fynch. Gifting these cookies will grant players a gift box, containing Destiny 2 Legendary gears, Glimmers, and more.

