Banshee is selling god roll weapons in the last week of Destiny 2 Season 18 (November 29) 

Bungie and Banshee have collectively decided to make the last week of Destiny 2 Season 18 memorable for players. This is why players can choose to go to the gunsmith and purchase god roll weapons ahead of the next entry. Some of them include perks for PvE, while others can be used in PvP.

Banshee-44 is located at the Tower, near the Courtyard waypoint. Players who aren't acquainted with him can spawn on the waypoint and head to the right. His shop can be viewed across the Cryptarch, where he sells six Legendary weapons, mods, and upgrade materials.

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion. Perks on Banshee change randomly and once every Wednesday and stay that way until the next weekly reset.

Banshee inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder last week (November 29 to December 6)

Before purchasing the weapons from the second page, players should note that Banshee is selling Boss Spec and Target Adjuster mods. These are some of the most viable pieces of weapon tuning. One increases a weapon's damage against bosses, while the other grants aim-assist.

Boss Spec for sale from Banshee this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Both mods are for sale in exchange for 10,000 Glimmers. On the second page, the first weapon recommended for everyone is the Scathlocke 600 RPM Kinetic Auto Rifle. The perks include the following:

Fluted Barrel for Stability and Handling, alongside Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

Appended Mag for increased Stability, alongside Tactical Mag for both Reload Speed and Stability.

Heating Up for increased aim-assist and Stability with kills.

Eye of the Storm for more aim-assist and Handling as the user's health gets lower.

Scathelocke Kinetic Auto Rifle for sale this week from Banshee (Image via Destiny 2)

With the above perk combination, players are getting stacked aim-assists, alongside Stability. This makes the Adaptive Framed Auto Rifle a highly lethal gear against Guardians in PvP.

The second weapon in stock this week is the Shepherd's Watch Adaptive Sniper Rifle, which can be purchased using the following perks:

Fluted Barrel for increased Handling and Stability, alongside Smallbore for more Range and Stability.

Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon, alongside Steady Rounds for Stability.

Tunnel Vision for increased aim-assist and ADS speed after reloading on kill.

Opening Shot for increased aim-assist and Range on the opening bullet of the magazine.

Shepherd's Watch Kinetic Sniper Rifle for sale this week from Banshee (Image via Destiny 2)

Opening Shot, by itself, is one of the best perks to have in Sniper Rifles, as every shot counts as the first bullet from the magazine. The stats add up if players can land a kill. Lastly, the Typhon GL5 Grenade Launcher is recommended for PvE, as it is being sold with the following perks:

Confined Launch for Stability, alongside Quick Launch for projectile velocity.

Augmented Drim for increased magazine size, alongside Mini Frags for more magazine size.

Impulse Amplifier for a significant increase in projectile velocity.

Explosive Light for increased damage after picking up orbs of light. Stacks six times, with 44% bonus damage on Grenade Launchers.

Typhon GL5 is for sale this week on Banshee (Image via Destiny 2)

All of the aforementioned gears can be bought from Banshee in exchange for 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmers.

Poll : 0 votes