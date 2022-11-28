Destiny 2 weekly reset (November 29 to December 6): Last week of Season 18, bonus playlist ranks, and much more 

Bungie and the entirety of the Destiny 2 community are preparing for the final week of Season 18. Before some of the biggest changes fall into place next season, everyone will have one final chance to run the seasonal activities.

With the upcoming reset, Bungie will be offering bonus reputation gains on all three playlist activities, namely Strikes, Gambit, and Crucible. Fallen SABER will also include the Duty Bound Auto Rifle for the last time this season before it gets rotated out.

The following article lists all the upcoming content for the final week of Season of Plunder.

All upcoming content in the last week of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (November 29 to December 6)

1) Season 18 ending

Despite recent community events, Bungie has one more epilogue stored for players. It seems that Guardians will prepare for the next chapter in the story by helping Osiris fully recover with the help of Misraaks. The following video contains spoilers for the ending, which is scheduled for the final week of Season of Plunder.

Several other leaks suggest that the upcoming season will be heavily based on Rasputin. However, there have been no official announcements regarding the same. Starting December 6, all existing seasonal challenges will go away, except for the ones rewarding seasonal currencies.

2) Fallen SABER Nightfall

Season of Plunder will close off with Fallen SABER as the final Nightfall Strike. Players are recommended to run this mission in the final week, as it will be the last chance for anyone to get their hands on the Duty Bound Auto Rifle. Another weapon that will be going away is the Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle.

Fallen SABER is a Fallen-based Strike with Overload and Barrier Champions. Players should also look out for Arc and Void shields, mostly on Fallen Captains and Servitors. Similar to most Strikes this season, Fallen SABER is based on Arc burn, allowing everyone to deal increased 25% Arc damage, but they'll receive 50% increased damage as well.

3) Playlist bonus ranks

Before Destiny 2 Season 18 ends, players will have a chance to play all three playlist activities and earn bonus reputation XP. This will also help many achieve the ritual weapon and its ornaments, further leading up to several seasonal challenges for XP.

Each match completion will multiply towards the rank-up, as XP earned is calculated based on streaks of completing an activity (rather than winning). Players need two resets on each vendor to acquire both the ritual and its faction ornament.

It should also be noted that the first reset of each vendor will provide an Ascendant Shard, which is always a great addition before a new season arrives.

4) Team Scorched

Team Scorched will be the last Crucible playlist activity, granting players one final chance to blast off other Guardians before the season ends. It's also one of the fastest PvP game modes, leading to quick pinnacles for players in all three classes.

Everyone is given a Scorched Cannon in this game mode, and the time limit for each match is eight minutes. The first team to reach 60 points wins the match.

