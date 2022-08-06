Xur is selling god roll Legendary and Exotic gear in Destiny 2 right now (August 5 to 9)

After the recent weekend reset in Destiny 2, everyone's favorite Exotic inventory is back in the game with some decent gear for sale.

As expected, players can pick up some decent Legendary and Exotic gear in exchange for different currencies. As Solstice has only a few days left, anyone missing a vital Exotic or a weapon can go to Xur right now and pick up a powerful item.

This week, players can find Xur on EDZ near the Winding Cove waypoint. He can be found at the top of the "Flooded Chasm" entrance on the northern side of the map.

Entrance to the cave in Winding Cove (Image via Bungie)

Players can take the road on the left side of the Winding Cove and look for a small entrance to a cave. The cave leads directly to Xur, who can be seen standing under an abandoned Fallen ship.

Players can refer to the image above for a clearer idea of the cave entrance.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (August 5 to 9)

As mentioned before, players can find Xur on EDZ, near the Flooded Chasm Lost Sector.

In terms of Exotic gear, the Agent of the Nine has brought in Hunter's Lucky Pants, Titan's Peacekeeper and Warlock's Aeon Soul. The stats for each one of these armor pieces are as follows:

Lucky Pants with 28 Mobility and 16 Discipline.

Peacekeepers with 24 Recovery.

Aeon Soul with 16 Recovery and 20 Strength.

Alongside these armor pieces, one of the most powerful Exotics in the game, the Tractor Cannon, is also for sale. Players can buy the armor pieces for 23 Legendary Shards and the weapon for 29 Shards.

Among other Exotic gear, the Dead Man's Tale Scout Rifle is for sale alongside Vorpal Weapon, which is powerful against active Guardian supers in PvP.

Lucky Pants (Image via Destiny 2)

Players can pick up the Vorpal Dead Man's Tale for 125,000 Glimmers, 1 Exotic Cipher, 1 Ascendant Shard and 200 Legendary Shards.

In the Legendary section, Xur has brought in a surprising pick for players. He is selling a 180 RPM Hand Cannon with Impact Masterwork. Vulpecula from Season 15 is also being sold with Killing Wind and Adagio. Since Precision Framed Hand Cannon recently received a buff, picking this up will be worth it.

Vulpecula Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2)

Other weapons such as Gnawing Hunger with Rampage and Talons of the Eagle with Moving Target are also great. Hunters can go for the Legendary headpiece with 23 Resilience, alongside the chest piece with 24 Mobility.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far