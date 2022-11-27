All upcoming subclass changes for Destiny 2 Season 19 

Destiny 2 Season 19 will be released with many changes to the sandbox and PvP overhaul. Some of these changes have already been announced through multiple TWABs, which should be considered. However, it remains to be seen whether they will affect the player base in any way.

The following article breaks down all the upcoming nerfs and buffs in different subclasses across three different classes. While some updates will surely change a few ongoing meta in PvE, things might start to look lively for weaker abilities.

Season 19 will also be the first season of The Witch Queen, which won't focus on a single element. Instead, players will mess around with all four subclasses alongside Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans.

Disclaimer: Changes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Every subclass nerfs and buffs scheduled for Destiny 2 Season 19 (2022)

1) All buffs announced across different Destiny 2 subclasses

Warlock

Warlock Solar subclass (Image via Destiny 2)

Solar: Celestial Fire will do 100 damage at close range instead of 90, meaning players won't be at a disadvantage against others in PvP if they don't unbind charged melee.

Celestial Fire will do 100 damage at close range instead of 90, meaning players won't be at a disadvantage against others in PvP if they don't unbind charged melee. Void: Nova Bomb will have increased projectile speed by 21%, alongside increased radius and strength of inward pull on impact by 17% and 20%, respectively.

Nova Bomb will have increased projectile speed by 21%, alongside increased radius and strength of inward pull on impact by 17% and 20%, respectively. Arc: Arc soul will increase PvE base damage from 35 to 60. Ball Lightning's travel range will be increased from 27.5 to 25. Chain Lightning's damage in PvE will be increased by 50%. Chaos Reach super's base CD will be reduced from 9 to 7 minutes.

Arc soul will increase PvE base damage from 35 to 60. Ball Lightning's travel range will be increased from 27.5 to 25. Chain Lightning's damage in PvE will be increased by 50%. Chaos Reach super's base CD will be reduced from 9 to 7 minutes. Stasis: Glacial Harvest will have reduced shard creation time from 15 to 10 seconds.

Hunter

Hunter Void (Image via Destiny 2)

Void: Tether lifespan will be increased from 8 to 12 seconds.

Tether lifespan will be increased from 8 to 12 seconds. Arc: Tempest Strike's damage in PvE will be increased by 30%.

Tempest Strike's damage in PvE will be increased by 30%. Stasis: Winter's Shroud Aspect will grant 2 Fragment slots instead of 1.

Titan

Void Titan (Image via Destiny 2)

Void: Shield bash will more reliably inflict suppression on fast-moving enemies in PvP.

Shield bash will more reliably inflict suppression on fast-moving enemies in PvP. Arc: Ballistic Slam's damage in PvE will be increased by 16%.

Ballistic Slam's damage in PvE will be increased by 16%. Stasis: Croclasm Aspect will allow up to 2 Fragment slots instead of 1.

Universal buffs across all three characters

Shadebinder (Image via Destiny 2)

Stasis: Slow movement penalty will be increased by 10%. Coldsnap Grenade can adjust 0.5 seconds after creation, helping to track enemies better. Duskfield will increase the slow track rate in PvP by 13%. Whisper of Rending will provide a bonus to Primary weapons, instead of only Kinetics.

Slow movement penalty will be increased by 10%. Coldsnap Grenade can adjust 0.5 seconds after creation, helping to track enemies better. Duskfield will increase the slow track rate in PvP by 13%. Whisper of Rending will provide a bonus to Primary weapons, instead of only Kinetics. Void: Overshields across all three characters will provide 50%, as it has been 25% since the release of Destiny 2, The Witch Queen.

2) Every nerf announced across different Destiny 2 subclasses

Hunter

Knock 'Em Down Aspect (Image via Destiny 2)

Solar: Knock 'Em Down will have a 15% bonus resistance instead of duration. Blade Barrage will have its knife count reduced to 20 from 24.

Titan

Touch of Thunder (Image via Bungie)

Arc: The Touch of Thunder Aspect will reduce the roaming of Storm Grenades to 4 from 5. Spark of Magnitude will add 1.5 seconds instead of 2.

Universal nerfs

Solar Aspect (Image via Bungie)

Restoration x1 will have reduced healing, from 25 to 20 health per second in PvP and 50 to 40 in PvE. Restoration x2 will be reduced, too, from 40 to 32.5 in PvP, alongside 80 to 65 in PvE.

Ember of Torches will have a reduced duration in Radiant from 10 to 8 seconds, alongside a 10 Discipline penalty.

Ember of Solace will grant a 50% increased duration to Radiant instead of the flat 5 seconds.

As far as the subclasses go, these are all the nerfs and buffs that can be expected with Season 19's launch. It can also be safely assumed that Bungie has prepared more buffs than nerfs, as there might be some underused Fragments and Aspects since launch.

