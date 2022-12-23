"We need an Exo Simulation-style Tutorial": Destiny 2 community on helping new players counter Champions

Champion enemies are the pinnacle of endgame combatants in Destiny 2, forcing Guardians to create very specific loadouts before they take them on. Each high-tier PvE mission, be it a Dungeon, Strike, or Raid, consists of elemental shields and Champions. Hence, most of them require certain players to equip one weapon that can counter more than one.

There is often a lot of planning and positioning when it comes to stunning a Champion enemy and shutting it down. This is where things get a little tough for newer players who don't have much information or game knowledge to work with. A recent Reddit post on this topic, which was supposedly made by a veteran Destiny 2 player, has been getting some traction. Redditor u/alqudsi117 wants Bungie to implement a tutorial that will help new players get accustomed to the high-tier PvE mechanics. The Reddit post stated:

"In a perfect world, I would love to see an Exo Simulation that requires you to cycle your mods to defeat a Champion. It could literally just stand still, not even attack the player, but a tool-tip or two would say 'hey! open up your artifact, grab this thing, and put it on your arms to stun this guy.'"

Destiny 2 community suggests a tutorial that can help newer players understand certain mechanics better

Destiny 2's PvE mechanics include puzzles, equipment synergies, and ability builds. Killing Champion enemies is one of the things that requires equal participation from all players. However, Bungie doesn't go into detail on how to defeat them, confusing new players with beginner activities such as Heist Battlegrounds, Hero to Master Nightfall, and more.

It's safe to say that most players in the Destiny 2 community share the same sentiment. The topic of countering Champions has become the talk of the town recently due to the Heist Battlegrounds in Season 19 and the matchmaking of fairly newer players against all three types of Champions.

Since some of the matched players have no idea how the entire Artifact system works, so expecting them to equip a mod in their loadout to counter a specific Champion often seems like a reach. A lot of members of the community came forward to pitch in their ideas in response to the post.

At the end of the day, Champion enemies need to be dealt with whether they are inside a low-tier activity such as Heist Battleground or a high-tier activity such as Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall. Both difficulties follow the same mechanics when it comes to stunning, and the only difference between them is health thresholds.

