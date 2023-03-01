Create

All Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance Season Pass rewards

All Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance all Season Pass rewards
All Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance all Season Pass rewards

Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance is finally live, and players are having a great time enjoying all the features that the new expansion has brought to the table.

With some of the systems getting an overhaul and new features hitting the title, there is much to look forward to in the new update.

Lightfall and Season of Defiance have arrived. Year 6 of Destiny 2 has begun.Embark onto your next great journey, Guardians.❇ bung.ie/lightfall https://t.co/tdCUs7h3FN

However, one of the bigger additions is the new Season Pass, which introduces its own set of rewards that are themed around Destiny 2 Lightfall.

There are an extensive number of Free and Premium rewards that players will be able to get their hands on with the new pass. Today’s list covers each of them, including the ranks they unlock at and the item descriptions.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance: All Season Pass rewards

Rank 1: Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis Bow

  • New Seasonal Exotic Weapon

Rank 2: Upgrade Module x3 / Defiant Key

  • Item used to infuse power level / Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds

Rank 3: Glimmer (8K) / Ritual Glimmer Boost

  • Currency used in all items throughout the game / Boost towards Glimmer gained from Ritual activities

Rank 4: Upgrade Module x3 / Enhancement Core x5

  • Item used to infuse power level / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules

Rank 5: Legendary Shards x25 / Small Fireteam XP Boost

  • Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items / Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%

Rank 6: Glimmer (8K) / Queensguard Valor

  • Currency used in all items throughout the game / Cosmetic Shader.

Rank 7: Eververse Engram / Small XP Boost

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Increased XP gains by 2%

Rank 8: Upgrade Module x3 / Legendary Shards x25

  • Item used to infuse power level / Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items

Rank 9: Bright Dust x200 / Glimmer (10K)

  • Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Last City general currency

Rank 10: Legendary Shards x25 / Wake Up! Finisher

  • Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items / Finisher for Character

Rank 11: Upgrade Module x2 / Catalyst Quest Boost Alpha

  • Used to infuse power between items / Doubles objective progression for seasonal exotic weapon catalyst

Rank 12: Glimmer (6K) / Defiant Key

  • Currency used in all items throughout the game / Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds

Rank 13: Eververse Engram / Defiant Engram

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor.

Rank 14: Upgrade Module x2 / Legendary Shards x25

  • Item used to infuse power level / Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items

Rank 15: Enhancement Core x5 / Enhancement Core x5

  • Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules

Rank 16: Glimmer (6K) / Small XP Boost

  • Currency used in all items throughout the game / Increases XP gains by 2%

Rank 17: Eververse Engram / Glimmer (10K)

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game

Rank 18: Upgrade Module x2 / Luminous Entrance

  • Item used to infuse power level / Stylish modification for ship’s transmit effect

Rank 19: Bright Dust x250 / Upgrade Module x3

  • Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Item used to infuse power level

Rank 20: Royal Executioner Fusion Rifle / Legendary Shard Dismantle Bonus

  • Legendary Fusion Rifle / Provides a bonus shard when dismantling legendary or exotic gear

Rank 21: Upgrade Module x2 / Enhancement Core x5

  • Item used to infuse power level / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules

Rank 22: Catalyst Quest Boost Omega

  • Doubles objective progression for seasonal exotic weapon catalyst

Rank 23: Eververse Engram / Glimmer (12K)

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game

Rank 24: Defiant Engram

  • Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor

Rank 25: Legendary Engram / Exotic Engram

  • Engram containing random Legendary Weapon or armor piece / Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon

Rank 26: Upgrade x2 / Small Fireteam XP Boost

  • Item used to infuse power level / Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%

Rank 27: Eververse Engram / Bright Dust x800

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store

Rank 28: Techeun’s Regalia Arms Masterwork Boost

  • +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Arms rewards

Rank 29: Bright Dust x300 / Glimmer (25K)

  • Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Currency used in all items throughout the game
Rank 30: Raconteur Legendary Combat Bow / Inside Line Exotic Sparrow

  • Legendary Combat Bow / Exotic Sparrow

Rank 31: Legendary Shards x50

  • Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items

Rank 32: War table Reputation Bonus 1

  • Gain 5% additional War Table reputation

Rank 33: Eververse Engram / Enhancement Core x5

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules

Rank 34: Upgrade Module x3

  • Item used to infuse power level

Rank 35: Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis Bow / Defiant Engram

  • New Seasonal Exotic Weapon / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor.

Rank 36: Small XP Boost

  • Increased XP gains by 2%

Rank 37: Eververse Engram / Glimmer (30K)

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game

Rank 38: Techeun’s Regalia Legs Masterwork Boos

  • +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Legs rewards

Rank 39: Legendary Shards x50

  • Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items

Rank 40: Bright Dust x400 / Dreamtime Daybreak

  • Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Cosmetic shader

Ran k 41: Defiant Engram

  • Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor

Rank 42: Enhancement Core x5

  • Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules

Rank 43: Eververse Engram / Armor Scrounger

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal bonus that grants potential additional Techeun’s Regalia armor from ritual activities

Rank 44: Legendary Shards x50

  • Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items

Rank 45: Exotic Engram / Queensguard Protection

  • Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon / Stylish modification for ship’s transmit effect

Rank 46: Small XP Boost

  • Increased XP gains by 2%

Rank 47: Eververse Engram / Upgrade Module x3

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Item used to infuse power level

Rank 48: Techeun’s Regalia Class Masterwork Boost

  • +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Class rewards

Rank 49: Glimmer (40K)

  • Currency used in all items throughout the game

Rank 50: Bright Dust x500 / Guardian’s Angel Shell

  • Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Exotic Ghost Shell

Rank 51: Royal Executioner Fusion Rifle Masterwork Bonus

  • Increases the tier level of all Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles by +1

Rank 52: Defiant Key

  • Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds

Rank 53: Eververse Engram / Enhancement Core x5

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules

Rank 54: Upgrade Module x3

  • Item used to infuse power level

Rank 55: Exotic Cypher / Defiant Engram

  • Currency to receive specific exotic rewards / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor

Rank 56: Small Fireteam XP Boost

  • Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%

Rank 57: Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Gauntlets

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary gauntlets

Rank 58: Techeun’s Regalia Chest Masterwork Boost

  • +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Chest rewards

Rank 59: Exotic Engram

  • Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon

Rank 60: Bright Dust x650 / Unyielding Favor Greaves

  • Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Legendary greaves

Rank 61: Raconteur Bow Masterwork Bonus

  • Increase the tier level of all Raconteur Bows by +1

Rank 62: Upgrade Module x3

  • Item used to infuse power level
Our end begins.Lightfall is here. Go to war against our biggest foe.❇ bung.ie/lightfall https://t.co/157FgPHyTi

Rank 63: Eververse Engram / Enhancement Prism x3

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork gear

Rank 64: Techeun’s Regalia Gauntlets

  • Seasonal Universal Arms Ornament

Rank 65: Exotic Engram / Exotic Engram

  • Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon

Rank 66: Small XP Boost

  • Increased XP gains by 2%

Rank 67: Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Mark

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary Seasonal class item

Rank 68: Techeun’s Regalia Head Masterwork Boost

  • +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Helmet rewards

Rank 69: Raid Banner x5

  • Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo

Rank 70: Bright Dust x800 / War Table Reputation Bonus II

  • Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Gain 5% War Table reputation

Rank 71: Weapon Scrounger

  • Grants a chance to receive additional Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles and Raconteur Bows from ritual activities

Rank 72: Enhancement Prism x3

  • Required to Masterwork gear

Rank 73: Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia Greaves

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal Legs Ornament

Rank 74: Glimmer (45K)

  • Currency used in all items throughout the game

Rank 75: Raid Banner x5

  • Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo

Rank 76: Small XP Boost

  • Increased XP gains by 2%

Rank 77: Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Plate

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary chest armor

Rank 78: Bright Dust x1000

  • Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store

Rank 79: Exotic Engram

  • Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon

Rank 80: Bright Dust x1000 / Techeun Levitation

  • Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Legendary emote for character

Rank 81: Advanced Weapon Scrounger

  • Improved chance to receive additional Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles and Raconteur Bows from ritual activities Improved

Rank 82: Glimmer (50K)

  • Currency used in all items throughout the game

Rank 83: Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia Mark

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal class item ornament

Rank 84:Upgrade Module x3

  • Item used to infuse power level

Rank 85: Ascendant Shard

  • Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor

Rank 86: Small Fireteam XP Boost

  • Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%

Rank 87: Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Helmet

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary helmet

Rank 88: Exotic Engram

  • Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon

Rank 89: Ascendant Alloy

  • Used in weapon shaping to enhance traits

Rank 90: Bright Dust x1400 / Ascendant Shard

  • Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor

Rank 91: Techeun’s Regalia Plate

  • Seasonal Universal chest ornament

Rank 92: Defiant Key

  • Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds

Rank 93: Eververse Engram / Raid Banner x5

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo

Rank 94: Ascendant Shard

  • Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor

Rank 95: Ascendant Alloy

  • Used in weapon shaping to enhance traits
The Witness and Calus have extended their grasp beyond Neptune and begun their invasion of Earth. The line must be drawn here.Season of Defiance arrives today.bung.ie/defiance https://t.co/wLvNCHfTl8

Rank 96: Bright Dust x1200

  • Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store

Rank 97: Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia Helmet

  • Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal helmet ornament

Rank 98: Exotic Engram

  • Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon

Rank 99: Thinking with Portals

  • Exotic character emote

Rank 100: Bright Dust x2000 / Hesitance of the Thaw Weapon Ornament

  • Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Verglas Curve weapon ornament

The Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance Season Pass will end on May 22, 2023. Hence, players have a limited period of time to unlock everything that it has to offer.

