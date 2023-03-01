All Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance Season Pass rewards

Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance is finally live, and players are having a great time enjoying all the features that the new expansion has brought to the table.

With some of the systems getting an overhaul and new features hitting the title, there is much to look forward to in the new update.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Embark onto your next great journey, Guardians.



bung.ie/lightfall Lightfall and Season of Defiance have arrived. Year 6 of Destiny 2 has begun.Embark onto your next great journey, Guardians. Lightfall and Season of Defiance have arrived. Year 6 of Destiny 2 has begun.Embark onto your next great journey, Guardians.❇ bung.ie/lightfall https://t.co/tdCUs7h3FN

However, one of the bigger additions is the new Season Pass, which introduces its own set of rewards that are themed around Destiny 2 Lightfall.

There are an extensive number of Free and Premium rewards that players will be able to get their hands on with the new pass. Today’s list covers each of them, including the ranks they unlock at and the item descriptions.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance: All Season Pass rewards

Rank 1: Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis Bow

New Seasonal Exotic Weapon

Rank 2: Upgrade Module x3 / Defiant Key

Item used to infuse power level / Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds

Rank 3: Glimmer (8K) / Ritual Glimmer Boost

Currency used in all items throughout the game / Boost towards Glimmer gained from Ritual activities

Rank 4: Upgrade Module x3 / Enhancement Core x5

Item used to infuse power level / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules

Rank 5: Legendary Shards x25 / Small Fireteam XP Boost

Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items / Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%

Rank 6: Glimmer (8K) / Queensguard Valor

Currency used in all items throughout the game / Cosmetic Shader.

Rank 7: Eververse Engram / Small XP Boost

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Increased XP gains by 2%

Rank 8: Upgrade Module x3 / Legendary Shards x25

Item used to infuse power level / Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items

Rank 9: Bright Dust x200 / Glimmer (10K)

Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Last City general currency

Rank 10: Legendary Shards x25 / Wake Up! Finisher

Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items / Finisher for Character

Rank 11: Upgrade Module x2 / Catalyst Quest Boost Alpha

Used to infuse power between items / Doubles objective progression for seasonal exotic weapon catalyst

Rank 12: Glimmer (6K) / Defiant Key

Currency used in all items throughout the game / Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds

Rank 13: Eververse Engram / Defiant Engram

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor.

Rank 14: Upgrade Module x2 / Legendary Shards x25

Item used to infuse power level / Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items

Rank 15: Enhancement Core x5 / Enhancement Core x5

Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules

Rank 16: Glimmer (6K) / Small XP Boost

Currency used in all items throughout the game / Increases XP gains by 2%

Rank 17: Eververse Engram / Glimmer (10K)

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game

Rank 18: Upgrade Module x2 / Luminous Entrance

Item used to infuse power level / Stylish modification for ship’s transmit effect

Rank 19: Bright Dust x250 / Upgrade Module x3

Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Item used to infuse power level

Rank 20: Royal Executioner Fusion Rifle / Legendary Shard Dismantle Bonus

Legendary Fusion Rifle / Provides a bonus shard when dismantling legendary or exotic gear

Rank 21: Upgrade Module x2 / Enhancement Core x5

Item used to infuse power level / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules

Rank 22: Catalyst Quest Boost Omega

Doubles objective progression for seasonal exotic weapon catalyst

Rank 23: Eververse Engram / Glimmer (12K)

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game

Rank 24: Defiant Engram

Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor

Rank 25: Legendary Engram / Exotic Engram

Engram containing random Legendary Weapon or armor piece / Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon

Rank 26: Upgrade x2 / Small Fireteam XP Boost

Item used to infuse power level / Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%

Rank 27: Eververse Engram / Bright Dust x800

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store

Rank 28: Techeun’s Regalia Arms Masterwork Boost

+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Arms rewards

Rank 29: Bright Dust x300 / Glimmer (25K)

Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Currency used in all items throughout the game

Rank 30: Raconteur Legendary Combat Bow / Inside Line Exotic Sparrow

Legendary Combat Bow / Exotic Sparrow

Rank 31: Legendary Shards x50

Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items

Rank 32: War table Reputation Bonus 1

Gain 5% additional War Table reputation

Rank 33: Eververse Engram / Enhancement Core x5

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules

Rank 34: Upgrade Module x3

Item used to infuse power level

Rank 35: Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis Bow / Defiant Engram

New Seasonal Exotic Weapon / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor.

Rank 36: Small XP Boost

Increased XP gains by 2%

Rank 37: Eververse Engram / Glimmer (30K)

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game

Rank 38: Techeun’s Regalia Legs Masterwork Boos

+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Legs rewards

Rank 39: Legendary Shards x50

Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items

Rank 40: Bright Dust x400 / Dreamtime Daybreak

Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Cosmetic shader

Ran k 41: Defiant Engram

Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor

Rank 42: Enhancement Core x5

Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules

Rank 43: Eververse Engram / Armor Scrounger

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal bonus that grants potential additional Techeun’s Regalia armor from ritual activities

Rank 44: Legendary Shards x50

Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items

Rank 45: Exotic Engram / Queensguard Protection

Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon / Stylish modification for ship’s transmit effect

Rank 46: Small XP Boost

Increased XP gains by 2%

Rank 47: Eververse Engram / Upgrade Module x3

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Item used to infuse power level

Rank 48: Techeun’s Regalia Class Masterwork Boost

+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Class rewards

Rank 49: Glimmer (40K)

Currency used in all items throughout the game

Rank 50: Bright Dust x500 / Guardian’s Angel Shell

Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Exotic Ghost Shell

Rank 51: Royal Executioner Fusion Rifle Masterwork Bonus

Increases the tier level of all Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles by +1

Rank 52: Defiant Key

Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds

Rank 53: Eververse Engram / Enhancement Core x5

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules

Rank 54: Upgrade Module x3

Item used to infuse power level

Rank 55: Exotic Cypher / Defiant Engram

Currency to receive specific exotic rewards / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor

Rank 56: Small Fireteam XP Boost

Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%

Rank 57: Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Gauntlets

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary gauntlets

Rank 58: Techeun’s Regalia Chest Masterwork Boost

+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Chest rewards

Rank 59: Exotic Engram

Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon

Rank 60: Bright Dust x650 / Unyielding Favor Greaves

Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Legendary greaves

Rank 61: Raconteur Bow Masterwork Bonus

Increase the tier level of all Raconteur Bows by +1

Rank 62: Upgrade Module x3

Item used to infuse power level

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Lightfall is here. Go to war against our biggest foe.



bung.ie/lightfall Our end begins.Lightfall is here. Go to war against our biggest foe. Our end begins.Lightfall is here. Go to war against our biggest foe.❇ bung.ie/lightfall https://t.co/157FgPHyTi

Rank 63: Eververse Engram / Enhancement Prism x3

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork gear

Rank 64: Techeun’s Regalia Gauntlets

Seasonal Universal Arms Ornament

Rank 65: Exotic Engram / Exotic Engram

Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon

Rank 66: Small XP Boost

Increased XP gains by 2%

Rank 67: Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Mark

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary Seasonal class item

Rank 68: Techeun’s Regalia Head Masterwork Boost

+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Helmet rewards

Rank 69: Raid Banner x5

Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo

Rank 70: Bright Dust x800 / War Table Reputation Bonus II

Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Gain 5% War Table reputation

Rank 71: Weapon Scrounger

Grants a chance to receive additional Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles and Raconteur Bows from ritual activities

Rank 72: Enhancement Prism x3

Required to Masterwork gear

Rank 73: Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia Greaves

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal Legs Ornament

Rank 74: Glimmer (45K)

Currency used in all items throughout the game

Rank 75: Raid Banner x5

Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo

Rank 76: Small XP Boost

Increased XP gains by 2%

Rank 77: Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Plate

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary chest armor

Rank 78: Bright Dust x1000

Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store

Rank 79: Exotic Engram

Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon

Rank 80: Bright Dust x1000 / Techeun Levitation

Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Legendary emote for character

Rank 81: Advanced Weapon Scrounger

Improved chance to receive additional Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles and Raconteur Bows from ritual activities Improved

Rank 82: Glimmer (50K)

Currency used in all items throughout the game

Rank 83: Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia Mark

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal class item ornament

Rank 84:Upgrade Module x3

Item used to infuse power level

Rank 85: Ascendant Shard

Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor

Rank 86: Small Fireteam XP Boost

Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%

Rank 87: Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Helmet

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary helmet

Rank 88: Exotic Engram

Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon

Rank 89: Ascendant Alloy

Used in weapon shaping to enhance traits

Rank 90: Bright Dust x1400 / Ascendant Shard

Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor

Rank 91: Techeun’s Regalia Plate

Seasonal Universal chest ornament

Rank 92: Defiant Key

Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds

Rank 93: Eververse Engram / Raid Banner x5

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo

Rank 94: Ascendant Shard

Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor

Rank 95: Ascendant Alloy

Used in weapon shaping to enhance traits

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Season of Defiance arrives today.



bung.ie/defiance The Witness and Calus have extended their grasp beyond Neptune and begun their invasion of Earth. The line must be drawn here.Season of Defiance arrives today. The Witness and Calus have extended their grasp beyond Neptune and begun their invasion of Earth. The line must be drawn here.Season of Defiance arrives today.bung.ie/defiance https://t.co/wLvNCHfTl8

Rank 96: Bright Dust x1200

Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store

Rank 97: Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia Helmet

Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal helmet ornament

Rank 98: Exotic Engram

Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon

Rank 99: Thinking with Portals

Exotic character emote

Rank 100: Bright Dust x2000 / Hesitance of the Thaw Weapon Ornament

Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Verglas Curve weapon ornament

The Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance Season Pass will end on May 22, 2023. Hence, players have a limited period of time to unlock everything that it has to offer.

Poll : 0 votes