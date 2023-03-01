All Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance Season Pass rewards

Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance is finally live, and players are having a great time enjoying all the features that the new expansion has brought to the table.
With some of the systems getting an overhaul and new features hitting the title, there is much to look forward to in the new update.
However, one of the bigger additions is the new Season Pass, which introduces its own set of rewards that are themed around Destiny 2 Lightfall.
There are an extensive number of Free and Premium rewards that players will be able to get their hands on with the new pass. Today’s list covers each of them, including the ranks they unlock at and the item descriptions.
Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance: All Season Pass rewards
Rank 1: Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis Bow
- New Seasonal Exotic Weapon
Rank 2: Upgrade Module x3 / Defiant Key
- Item used to infuse power level / Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds
Rank 3: Glimmer (8K) / Ritual Glimmer Boost
- Currency used in all items throughout the game / Boost towards Glimmer gained from Ritual activities
Rank 4: Upgrade Module x3 / Enhancement Core x5
- Item used to infuse power level / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
Rank 5: Legendary Shards x25 / Small Fireteam XP Boost
- Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items / Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%
Rank 6: Glimmer (8K) / Queensguard Valor
- Currency used in all items throughout the game / Cosmetic Shader.
Rank 7: Eververse Engram / Small XP Boost
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Increased XP gains by 2%
Rank 8: Upgrade Module x3 / Legendary Shards x25
- Item used to infuse power level / Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
Rank 9: Bright Dust x200 / Glimmer (10K)
- Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Last City general currency
Rank 10: Legendary Shards x25 / Wake Up! Finisher
- Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items / Finisher for Character
Rank 11: Upgrade Module x2 / Catalyst Quest Boost Alpha
- Used to infuse power between items / Doubles objective progression for seasonal exotic weapon catalyst
Rank 12: Glimmer (6K) / Defiant Key
- Currency used in all items throughout the game / Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds
Rank 13: Eververse Engram / Defiant Engram
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor.
Rank 14: Upgrade Module x2 / Legendary Shards x25
- Item used to infuse power level / Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
Rank 15: Enhancement Core x5 / Enhancement Core x5
- Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
Rank 16: Glimmer (6K) / Small XP Boost
- Currency used in all items throughout the game / Increases XP gains by 2%
Rank 17: Eververse Engram / Glimmer (10K)
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game
Rank 18: Upgrade Module x2 / Luminous Entrance
- Item used to infuse power level / Stylish modification for ship’s transmit effect
Rank 19: Bright Dust x250 / Upgrade Module x3
- Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Item used to infuse power level
Rank 20: Royal Executioner Fusion Rifle / Legendary Shard Dismantle Bonus
- Legendary Fusion Rifle / Provides a bonus shard when dismantling legendary or exotic gear
Rank 21: Upgrade Module x2 / Enhancement Core x5
- Item used to infuse power level / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
Rank 22: Catalyst Quest Boost Omega
- Doubles objective progression for seasonal exotic weapon catalyst
Rank 23: Eververse Engram / Glimmer (12K)
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game
Rank 24: Defiant Engram
- Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor
Rank 25: Legendary Engram / Exotic Engram
- Engram containing random Legendary Weapon or armor piece / Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
Rank 26: Upgrade x2 / Small Fireteam XP Boost
- Item used to infuse power level / Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%
Rank 27: Eververse Engram / Bright Dust x800
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store
Rank 28: Techeun’s Regalia Arms Masterwork Boost
- +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Arms rewards
Rank 29: Bright Dust x300 / Glimmer (25K)
- Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Currency used in all items throughout the game
Rank 30: Raconteur Legendary Combat Bow / Inside Line Exotic Sparrow
- Legendary Combat Bow / Exotic Sparrow
Rank 31: Legendary Shards x50
- Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
Rank 32: War table Reputation Bonus 1
- Gain 5% additional War Table reputation
Rank 33: Eververse Engram / Enhancement Core x5
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
Rank 34: Upgrade Module x3
- Item used to infuse power level
Rank 35: Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis Bow / Defiant Engram
- New Seasonal Exotic Weapon / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor.
Rank 36: Small XP Boost
- Increased XP gains by 2%
Rank 37: Eververse Engram / Glimmer (30K)
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game
Rank 38: Techeun’s Regalia Legs Masterwork Boos
- +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Legs rewards
Rank 39: Legendary Shards x50
- Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
Rank 40: Bright Dust x400 / Dreamtime Daybreak
- Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Cosmetic shader
Ran k 41: Defiant Engram
- Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor
Rank 42: Enhancement Core x5
- Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
Rank 43: Eververse Engram / Armor Scrounger
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal bonus that grants potential additional Techeun’s Regalia armor from ritual activities
Rank 44: Legendary Shards x50
- Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
Rank 45: Exotic Engram / Queensguard Protection
- Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon / Stylish modification for ship’s transmit effect
Rank 46: Small XP Boost
- Increased XP gains by 2%
Rank 47: Eververse Engram / Upgrade Module x3
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Item used to infuse power level
Rank 48: Techeun’s Regalia Class Masterwork Boost
- +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Class rewards
Rank 49: Glimmer (40K)
- Currency used in all items throughout the game
Rank 50: Bright Dust x500 / Guardian’s Angel Shell
- Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Exotic Ghost Shell
Rank 51: Royal Executioner Fusion Rifle Masterwork Bonus
- Increases the tier level of all Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles by +1
Rank 52: Defiant Key
- Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds
Rank 53: Eververse Engram / Enhancement Core x5
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
Rank 54: Upgrade Module x3
- Item used to infuse power level
Rank 55: Exotic Cypher / Defiant Engram
- Currency to receive specific exotic rewards / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor
Rank 56: Small Fireteam XP Boost
- Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%
Rank 57: Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Gauntlets
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary gauntlets
Rank 58: Techeun’s Regalia Chest Masterwork Boost
- +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Chest rewards
Rank 59: Exotic Engram
- Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
Rank 60: Bright Dust x650 / Unyielding Favor Greaves
- Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Legendary greaves
Rank 61: Raconteur Bow Masterwork Bonus
- Increase the tier level of all Raconteur Bows by +1
Rank 62: Upgrade Module x3
- Item used to infuse power level
Rank 63: Eververse Engram / Enhancement Prism x3
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork gear
Rank 64: Techeun’s Regalia Gauntlets
- Seasonal Universal Arms Ornament
Rank 65: Exotic Engram / Exotic Engram
- Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
Rank 66: Small XP Boost
- Increased XP gains by 2%
Rank 67: Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Mark
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary Seasonal class item
Rank 68: Techeun’s Regalia Head Masterwork Boost
- +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Helmet rewards
Rank 69: Raid Banner x5
- Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo
Rank 70: Bright Dust x800 / War Table Reputation Bonus II
- Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Gain 5% War Table reputation
Rank 71: Weapon Scrounger
- Grants a chance to receive additional Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles and Raconteur Bows from ritual activities
Rank 72: Enhancement Prism x3
- Required to Masterwork gear
Rank 73: Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia Greaves
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal Legs Ornament
Rank 74: Glimmer (45K)
- Currency used in all items throughout the game
Rank 75: Raid Banner x5
- Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo
Rank 76: Small XP Boost
- Increased XP gains by 2%
Rank 77: Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Plate
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary chest armor
Rank 78: Bright Dust x1000
- Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store
Rank 79: Exotic Engram
- Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
Rank 80: Bright Dust x1000 / Techeun Levitation
- Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Legendary emote for character
Rank 81: Advanced Weapon Scrounger
- Improved chance to receive additional Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles and Raconteur Bows from ritual activities Improved
Rank 82: Glimmer (50K)
- Currency used in all items throughout the game
Rank 83: Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia Mark
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal class item ornament
Rank 84:Upgrade Module x3
- Item used to infuse power level
Rank 85: Ascendant Shard
- Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor
Rank 86: Small Fireteam XP Boost
- Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%
Rank 87: Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Helmet
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary helmet
Rank 88: Exotic Engram
- Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
Rank 89: Ascendant Alloy
- Used in weapon shaping to enhance traits
Rank 90: Bright Dust x1400 / Ascendant Shard
- Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor
Rank 91: Techeun’s Regalia Plate
- Seasonal Universal chest ornament
Rank 92: Defiant Key
- Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds
Rank 93: Eververse Engram / Raid Banner x5
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo
Rank 94: Ascendant Shard
- Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor
Rank 95: Ascendant Alloy
- Used in weapon shaping to enhance traits
Rank 96: Bright Dust x1200
- Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store
Rank 97: Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia Helmet
- Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal helmet ornament
Rank 98: Exotic Engram
- Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
Rank 99: Thinking with Portals
- Exotic character emote
Rank 100: Bright Dust x2000 / Hesitance of the Thaw Weapon Ornament
- Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Verglas Curve weapon ornament
The Destiny 2 Lightfall Season of Defiance Season Pass will end on May 22, 2023. Hence, players have a limited period of time to unlock everything that it has to offer.