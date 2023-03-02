How to obtain and use the Verglas Curve in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2's latest expansion Lightfall is finally here. Alongside the Season of Defiance, it brings much new content for players. From new weapons to new raids, the renowned FPS/RPG hybrid will surely see a new influx of players lured by the new loot. The new gear in question includes the Verglas Curve. This Exotic bow will make a powerful addition to the players' arsenal.

Interestingly, there are a few ways to allow players to get their hands on it. Here is how to obtain the Verglas Curve in Destiny 2.

Players will receive the Verglas Curve as a season pass reward in Destiny 2: Lightfall

The Verglas Curve is available via the Season 20 Season Pass. Those who have purchased the Season Pass will get it at level 1. Players grinding through the game for free must wait until level 35. Whether players obtain it early or later, the Verglas Curve is a solid weapon.

It is a Stasis bow capable of creating and storing crystals on final blows. These Stasis arrows can then be shot out with hipe fire shots to freeze foes.

Overview:

Flavor text: A volley of solutions to any disruption

Intrinsic Traits: Hail Barrage - The final blow with this weapon grants Stasis arrows. Your next hip-fire shot will fire them all in a single volley

Stats:

Impact: 58

Accuracy: 53

Stability: 63

Handling: 72

Reload Speed: 60

Aim Assistance: 83

Zoom: 18

Airborne Effectiveness: 20

Draw time: 580

Recoil Direction: 60

What about the Verglas Curve Catalyst?

In Destiny 2, Catalysts are modifiers that can be applied to Exotic weapons. They offer significant stat boosts or new perks. In the case of the Verglas Curve Catalyst, players must complete a mission called Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet. This mission becomes available after getting the bow and is given by Banshee-44, the gunsmith. It sees players utilize their new bow to overcome specific objectives. They are as follows:

Using the weapon to defeat does

20 targets rapidly defeated

40 targets were defeated with Stasis final blows

Calibrate data and defeat targets using Verglas Curve

Generate 200 calibration data

Defeat targets

For those confused about calibration data, it is collected when engaging in Vanguard Operations, Seasonal Playlist Activities, Gambit, or Crucible Matches. Since players will need to take down many foes with the weapon, they will grind a while for the catalyst. Once it is obtained, though, they can upgrade their Verglas Curve to make it deadlier.

What is Destiny 2: Lightfall about?

PlayStation @PlayStation Embrace battle on two fronts in Destiny 2: Lightfall - Season of Defiance, live today through May 22 on PS5 and PS4: play.st/3zMUwiu Embrace battle on two fronts in Destiny 2: Lightfall - Season of Defiance, live today through May 22 on PS5 and PS4: play.st/3zMUwiu https://t.co/tDCpuV8Clh

Lightfall is the latest major DLC expansion for Bungie's popular looter shooter game. The all-powerful Witness must be stopped at all costs. As such, players will travel to Neptune to meet the Cloud Striders. The brand new Neopuna city will be explorable by players as they shoot and slash their way across their journey against the Shadow Legion.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is available as DLC on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

