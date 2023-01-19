Bungie confirms major changes to Destiny 2 subclass system in Lightfall 

Destiny 2 Lightfall and its sandbox will undergo massive changes with huge updates and hotfixes. From the loadout system to modding and even the subclass, Bungie is taking things seriously for its next significant expansion. Typically, the studio uploaded a lengthy blog post, which lists every upcoming change.

This article covers a bit about the subclass system and how the company will make it even more viable with build crafting. With the release of 3.0 subclasses, customizing abilities with Fragments has opened many windows for everyone. Intrinsic buffs tied to Champion enemies and spawned objects across all three subclasses are next in line for Guardians and their elemental powers.

Destiny 2 Lightfall will undergo massive additions to the Guardian subclass

Upcoming load-out system (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned earlier, a recent blog post by Bungie went into detail about multiple changes in mods, load-outs, and balancing. Players can head to this link for the full version of the company's plans to build crafting in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Multiple additions to the entire subclass system are one of them.

Starting with Champion enemies, Bungie wants players to counter the elite enemy type more logically. Hence, on top of having anti-Champion mods with selected weapon types, players will also get access to the anti-Champion buffs in selected subclasses.

Given below are the elements that will have the anti-Champion feature:

Barrier Champions (Solar, Void, and Strand): Volatile Rounds from Void weapons will be able to pierce shields. Having the Radiant buff will be enough for Solar to piece Barrier elites.

Overload (Arc, Stasis, and Void): Jolt debuff on enemies will stun Overload Champions. For Stasis, simply slowing them will do the trick. As for Void, players will need to suppress the elites.

Unstoppable: (Arc, Solar, Stasis, and Strand): Blinding Unstoppable Champions will stun them while igniting enemies with Solar and freezing them in Stasis.

With so many options to choose from, players can expect to have a broader view while creating their loadouts. Additionally, each build can also be saved with a custom name.

Mod customization in Lightfall (Image via Destiny 2)

The second change, which will be implemented on super abilities, comes as spawned objects similar to Ionic Traces from Arc. The remaining elements will receive the following objects:

Firesprite on Solar.

Void Breacher on Void.

Stasis Shards will remain on Stasis.

The unannounced object for Strand.

Players will be granted the ability to spawn the aforementioned buffs solely based on their subclass instead of armor mods. Picking up any of these will count towards ability energy and other things based on a player's loadout.

