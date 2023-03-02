How to complete Defiant Battlegrounds in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Defiant Battlegrounds is a seasonal activity in Destiny 2 Season 20, where players need to land on EDZ to defeat hoards of Taken and Shadow Legion. Like most activities tied to previous seasons, the Defiant Playlist allows three players to participate, throwing in Champion enemies for everyone to face.

To start the entire seasonal questline, it is recommended that you complete the first mission of the Lightfall DLC and reach the Strider's Gate of Neomuna. Interact with the Holoprojector located there and accept the seasonal quest from Mara Sov, titled "Awaken Queensguard."

The first step will require everyone to head inside the Farm, talk to Mara Sov, and start the seasonal activity to progress further into the story.

Destiny 2 Defiant Battlegrounds guide: How to complete the seasonal activity

1) Pre-requisites

Destiny 2 Mara Sov on Holoprojector (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned earlier, the seasonal quest step can be picked up from Neomuna's Holoprojector after you complete the first mission of the campaign. Head to the Farm to initiate the seasonal storyline, where Mara Sov can be found with her Techeuns. Once you're done speaking to her, interact with the Holoprojector on the Farm one last time.

2) Defiant Battlegrounds: EDZ

Path to Ascendant Plane portal (Image via Destiny 2)

After spawning, hop onto your Sparrow and follow the road along the given waypoint. Eventually, you will encounter a Shadow Legion patrol with an updated objective saying, "Break their Lines." Here, your sole purpose is to kill anything that moves, from Cabal Centurions to Champions and Psions.

Ultimately, after a few waves of enemies, the objective will be updated to "Rescue the Captured Prisoners" alongside a waypoint in the middle of a huge lake. Hop on your Sparrow again and ride towards the small concrete structure. Don't be afraid, as landing on the lake here won't kill you.

Ascendant Plane (Image via Destiny 2)

Interact as asked on the concrete structure and use the portal to reach the Ascendant Plane. The same rules apply here, where you must follow the waypoint and defeat Taken enemies, with the additional task of destroying Blights. Doing so will open up the path inside the Pyramid.

3) Inside the Pyramid

First major boss (Image via Destiny 2)

The first major boss of this activity is a huge Taken Servitor, similar to the one in the Forsaken campaign and Gambit. It has three phases, each tied to blights spawning on both sides of the arena. Drain the first bar of its health, then destroy a Taken blight, as shown by the waypoint, to start another damage phase.

Repeat the same process to start the third damage phase and defeat the Taken Servitor boss within Defiant Battlegrounds EDZ.

4) Banish the Shadow Legions/Engage Warden Vancu'us

Final boss room (Image via Destiny 2)

The final boss, Vancu'us, also consists of three damage phases. However, a small mechanic is tied to this encounter related to Dreaming City's Blind Well and Corrupted Strike. After draining the first health bar, the boss will become immune. However, the entire arena will damage you, except for a small section in the middle, as shown by the waypoint.

Motes dropped from Taken Anomalies (Image via Destiny 2)

Look for Taken Anomalies/Wizards on both sides of the arena, defeat them, and pick up motes to obtain safeguards from damage for a short duration. Deposit these motes inside the safe section to spawn a relic (similar to the Corrupted Strike) in your hands.

Relic for boss fight (Image via Destiny 2)

Throw the relics on the boss to deplete its shield and force it out of the immune phase. Repeat the process for the remaining stages until the boss is killed.

