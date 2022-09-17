Destiny 2 god roll guide: The Inquisitor for PvP and PvE (2022)

The Trials of Osiris is here for the first time in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, and players have a chance to bag two new weapons. While gear from Trials is known to be quite effective in PvP, some have helped set a distinct meta in both game modes. The new Shotgun and the Bow are no different.

The Inquisitor Shotgun and Whistler's Whim Bow are the two weapons that have been added to the Trials of Osiris loot pool. This article focuses more on the former, as the new Precision Slug Shotgun is already making the news due to several reasons.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combination on The Inquisitor Shotgun for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage and how to get

The Inquisitor is an Arc elemental weapon from Trials and can be picked up from Saint-14 at the Tower. Ranking up his reputation to gather Trials Engram and then focusing it on the weapon is the only way to increase the chances of a god roll. However, to focus, one must have it unlocked in their collection.

To unlock a weapon in the collection, players can choose to crack open the Trials Engram on the Cryptarch. If an individual doesn't own the weapon, the chances of a new weapon dropping are high.

The Inquisitor is a new gear added to the loot pool of this season's Trials of Osiris. As mentioned earlier, it deals Arc damage, which is great for Arc 3.0 builds. In addition, its Precision Slug archetype allows players to deal increased precision damage, leading to easily one-shotting Guardians from fair distances.

2) PvP god roll

Destiny 2 PvP god roll for The Inquisitor (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The Inquisitor has a base Range of 73, which is the highest among any other weapons of the same archetype.

With the correct perks, players can easily take out opposing Guardians from a fair distance, which Pellet Shotguns can't reach. The only downside to these weapons, however, is their inability to one-shot with body shots.

The best perk combinations for The Inquisitor in Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Smallbore for Range and Stability.

Accurized Rounds for more Range of the weapon.

Perpetual Motion for increased handling, Stability, and Reload Speed while in motion.

Opening Shot for increased Range and Accuracy for the first bullet of the magazine.

The weapon also comes with damage perks such as Swashbuckler and Adrenaline Junkie, both of which are great for melee and grenade builds, respectively.

3) PvE god roll

Best PvE perks in The Inquisitor (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The Inquisitor is the perfect Shotgun for PvE this season since the seasonal artifact is providing an Unstoppable Shotgun mod. In addition, players can pair this up with Arc builds, be it grenades or melees.

The best perks for The Inquisitor in Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for Recoil Direction and Handling.

Tactical Mag for +1 to the magazine, increased Reload Speed and Stability.

Demolitionist for 20% grenade energy on kills.

Golden Tricorn for 50% increased damage on the grenade and power melee kills.

Demolitionist also pairs perfectly with the likes of Adrenaline Junkie. Fourth Time's the Charm is also essential for boss and elite DPS, as it returns two ammo to the magazine after landing four precision hits.

