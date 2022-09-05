Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 Warlock Infinite Flux Grenade build

Warlocks are probably having the best time with the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Arc 3.0 rework when compared to the rest of the classes. To quote Bungie, the image of the Arc 3.0 Warlocks was something between a "lightning shaman and Emperor Palpatine in full lightning-finger mode while turning Luke Skywalker into burnt toast."

While some Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 builds allow Warlocks to transform into the deadly stormcallers, there are a few builds out there that make old grenades relevant and deadly at the same time. This article will explore a build that allows Warlocks to dish out an immense amount of damage using grenades.

How to get Infinite Flux grenades for Arc 3.0 Warlocks in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

It is not that difficult to keep up with a steady supply of Flux Grenades in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. The build specifics mentioned below will help Arc Warlocks maintain a very high uptime on their Grenade ability, thanks to the Aspects and Fragments for the aforementioned subclass.

Abilities

Super: Chaos Reach

Chaos Reach Grenade: Flux Grenade

Flux Grenade Melee: Ball Lightning

Ball Lightning Class Ability: Healing Rift

Arc 3.0 Aspects and Fragments for Titans in Destiny 2

Electrostatic Minds: Defeating targets with Arc abilities or defeating jolted or blinded enemies creates Ionic Traces . Picking up an Ionic Trace amplifies Warlocks.

Defeating targets with Arc abilities or defeating jolted or blinded enemies creates Ionic Traces . Picking up an Ionic Trace amplifies Warlocks. Lightning Surge: Activating the charged melee ability while sliding will allow Warlocks to blink in Destiny 2. The area where they activate the ability will be bombarded with Lightning Strikes the moment Warlocks rematerialize.

Activating the charged melee ability while sliding will allow Warlocks to blink in Destiny 2. The area where they activate the ability will be bombarded with Lightning Strikes the moment Warlocks rematerialize. Spark of Ions: Defeating a jolted target creates Ionic Traces in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Defeating a jolted target creates Ionic Traces in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Spark of Amplitude: Rapidly defeating targets while amplified has creates Orbs of Power.

Rapidly defeating targets while amplified has creates Orbs of Power. Spark of Shock: Arc Grenades can now jolt targets. (-10 Discipline)

Arc Grenades can now jolt targets. (-10 Discipline) Spark of Discharge: Arc weapon final blows have a chance of creating Ionic Traces. (-10 Strength)

Armor and Mods

Exotic Armor

This build works very well if the Verity's Brow Exotic helmet is equipped. Verity's Brow has an intrinsic perk known as The Fourth Magic. This perk activates whenever Guardians rapidly defeat targets with Energy Weapons that match their subclass type.

When this perk activates, Guardians receive a buff known as Death Throes, that stacks for up to five times. When the Death Throes buff is active, Warlocks receive a boost in Grenade energy and bonus Grenade damage.

Whenever a Warlock throws a Grenade while the Death Throes perk is active, any Guardian ally who is nearby receives a huge boost in their Grenade energy.

Mods

The main idea behind this to this Arc 3.0 Warlock build is to keep gaining ability energy through different sources in Season of Plunder. Not only does this ensure a high uptime for the Grenade ability, it does the same for the Rifts and the Melee ability.

While Ionic Traces takes care of most of the energy build up, Warlocks can choose to equip elemental well mods like Melee Wellmaker and Elemental Ordinance. To assist with a high melee damage output, Guardians can also use the Well of Ions mod. This mod grants a buff to the powered melee ability every time an Arc elemental well is picked up.

Guardians can choose to equip the Font of Wisdom mod as well to help reduce that Super cooldown time every time they pick up an elemental well in Destiny 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman