Destiny 2 god roll guide: Militia's Birthright for PvP and PvE (2022)

Every activity in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder saw the addition of new gear, be it weapons or armor pieces. Militia's Birthright is one such weapon. It was added to the Nightfall pool on August 24 but was made active in the ongoing week. Players can acquire it by running the Disgraced Nightfall on Hero difficulty or higher.

The weapon in question is the Breech Grenade Launcher, which has seen a spike in usage rates over the last two years. Other weapons of the same archetype, such as the Pardon of Dust and Ignition Code, have made their mark in PvP and PvE.

The following article lists all the best perk combinations in Militia's Birthright in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Best perk combinations in Militia's Birthright for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage and how to get

Lightweight Framed Breech Grenade Launchers are some of the best weapons for add control in PvE. This is the case simply because of one perk called Blinding Grenades, which can easily suppress a group of enemies at once, or an elite mob such as Champions.

To obtain Militia's Birthright Grenade Launcher, players need to keep an eye out for this season's Nightfall. Due to the rotating nature of the game mode, the weapon will only be available once every six weeks for the duration of the season. In the ongoing Nightfall from September 13 to 20, The Disgraced is rewarding everyone with the weapon.

Aside from controlling groups of enemies by suppressing them, additional perks such as Frenzy and Ambitious Assassin can easily clear adds in low to medium-tier activities.

2) PvE god roll

PvE god roll for Militia's Birthright (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Breech Grenade Launchers shine in PvE like no other special weapons in the current meta. With the capability to suppress elite Champions and a room full of enemies, Militia's Birthright (with the correct perks) can become a Guardian's best friend in any activity.

elitist cleevsy @cleevsy a comp clip courtesy of the Militia's Birthright a comp clip courtesy of the Militia's Birthright https://t.co/0dexU4onmV

However, to make it work, one perk should be mandatory in all versions of the Militia's Birthright. The perk is called Blinding Grenades. It completely depletes the weapon's blast radius but blinds targets for a short duration. The best perk combinations for Militia's Birthright in Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Quick Launch for added velocity on the projectile alongside Handling.

Blinding Grenades to suppress enemies for five seconds.

Lead from Gold to get special ammo by picking up heavy ammo bricks. This allows players to equip one less finder mod.

Auto-Loading Holster to reload the weapon 2.5 seconds after holstering.

Ambitious Assassin is a great perk to overflow the magazine with rapid kills, alongside Frenzy for added damage to the weapon.

3) PvP god roll

PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Players can use Militia's Birthright in PvP for the same reason they use it in PvE, and that is to blind opponents. However, a direct hit can one-shot anyone, given the correct velocity and blast radius of the weapon. The following perks are suitable for Destiny 2 PvP on Militia's Birthright:

Linear Compensator for Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius.

Blinding Grenades to blind opposing Guardians.

Quickdraw for greatly increased Handling.

Swashbuckler for added damage with melee or weapon kills.

High-Velocity Rounds instead of Blinding Grenades is a great pick as well, especially if the user can directly land a projectile on an opposing Guardian.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far