Destiny 2 weekly reset (September 20 to 27): Master King's Fall, Trials Freelance, bonus ranks, and more

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder carries on with Guardians hunting down rogue Fallen pirates. With the fifth weekly reset commencing on September 20, players will be getting a bunch of new quests added to the seasonal story, alongside new activities and rewards.

The content lined up for players in the upcoming week consists of the new Master variant of King's Fall Raid, alongside Freelance labs in Trials of Osiris, bonus Trials ranks, Exotic Crash Nightfall, and much more. The ongoing season is far from over, with Bungie having Grandmaster Nightfall and Festival of the Lost in store for next month.

The following article lists all the significant upcoming content in week 5 of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

All upcoming updates in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 5 (September 20)

1) Master King's Fall

Starting September 20, Bungie will be enabling the Master difficulty of the King's Fall Raid. In the latest TWAB (This Week At Bungie) of September 15, Bungie announced the start of the new mode, alongside the rewards and conditions for every player.

All encounters in Master King's Fall are set to be 1600, where Champion enemies and added Elemental Shields will be present, unlike the standard version. Hence, players should have their loadouts ready to make themselves useful. Since King's Fall is currently the longest Raid in Destiny 2, running the Master variant won't be an easy task.

In an activity that throws in a total of four boss encounters and tons of adds, having the perfect setup that covers all departments is recommended. Encounters in weekly challenge modes will spawn double loot on completion, alongside stat-focused armor pieces.

2) Freelance Trials and bonus ranks

With Trials of Osiris back in Season of Plunder, players are busy grinding high-tier PvP activity alongside their weapons. Bungie has introduced two new gears for everyone this season, all of which are farmable and obtainable via Saint-14's inventory.

Ranking up Saint's reputation requires EXP from playing Trials matches, which further reward players with Trials engrams. Thankfully, aside from having a Freelance lab next week, Bungie will also be granting bonus ranks with each match completion and wins from September 23 to 27.

Players can choose to grind Trials of Osiris completely solo and stock up on enough Trials engram by ranking up. This will help in focusing on god-roll weapons, both new and old.

3) Team Scorched

Team Scorched will be in the weekly rotator Crucible playlist from September 20 to 27. Players will have to defeat opposing Guardians using a Scorched Fallen Cannon, and the first team to reach a score of 60 will win. Each match goes on for a total of seven minutes.

No seasonal challenges will be tied to this game mode in week 5 of Season 18.

4) Exodus Crash Nightfall

The Exodus Crash will be the fifth Nightfall this season, based on Nessus. Players will face Fallen enemies throughout the mission, alongside Overload, Barrier Champions, and Solar Elemental Shields. The modifiers in this Strike are Arach-No and Thavik’s challenge.

Grandmaster Nightfall will be live from October 4, after the sixth Nightfall goes live on September 27.

