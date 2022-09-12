All Destiny 2 seasonal challenges for Season of Plunder week 4 (September 13 to 20)

Seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 are known for keeping Guardians busy with numerous tasks and activities. Typically, players can expect nine additional challenges with the fourth weekly reset, alongside new weapons, bounties, and more. Trials of Osiris is scheduled to return for the first time in Season 18 on September 16.

The upcoming list of challenges includes the usual tasks revolving around the seasonal storyline. Players will need to follow the quest steps of 'Sails of the Shipstealer' and recover treasures via different activities. Other objectives include weapon calibrations and many different feats to be achieved in both Crucible and Gambit. The following list includes all nine upcoming seasonal challenges for week four of Season of Plunder.

How to complete all nine seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 4

1) Antiquarian IV

Seasonal quest (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to follow the seasonal quest steps and recover the fourth relic via a Pirate Hunt. The objective can be completed once they return the relic to the HELM. Additional tasks include Vex kills, where melee kills will grant bonus progress towards completion.

Relics required: One.

Vex kills required: 250.

Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP+.

2) Freebooter I

Nessus Expedition (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to use their atlas in the quest tab and customize their drops. Unlocking treasure chests at the end of Expeditions and collecting Plundered Umbral energy will grant progress. However, using advanced treasure maps will offer bonus progress.

Treasure chest unlocks required: 10.

Plundered Umbral energy required: 60.

Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP+.

3) Broadside

Ketchcrash activity on Master (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will simply need to load up the seasonal Ketchcrash on Master difficulty and finish it. The minimum power requirement for this is 1600, where everyone will face Barrier and Overload Champions. The difficulty mode will also have Extinguish, which throws out everyone to orbit upon team wipe.

Ketcrash completion required: One.

Rewards: Challenger XP++.

4) Shortsighted

Retold Tale Shotgun (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to defeat combatants with Shotguns, as well as blind enemies. However, scoring kills on Guardians or inside the Expedition activity will grant bonus progress.

Shotgun kills required: 150.

Arc blind kills: 100.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

5) Mod collector

Seasonal artifact (Image via Bungie)

Players will simply need to unlock mods from the seasonal artifact. Gaining EXPs from seasonal challenges and activities will help in gaining progression.

Several unlocks required: 12.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

6) Precision calibration

Dead Man's Tale (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to calibrate long-range weapons such as Scout Rifles, Snipers, and Linear Fusion Rifles by getting precision kills. Defeating Guardians will grant bonus progression.

Progression required: 200.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

7) High-value Hunter

Destiny 2 Gambit boss (Image via Bungie)

Gamers will need to defeat powerful combatants inside Gambit to complete this challenge. Bonus progression can be earned by defeating high-value targets.

Combatants required killing: 75.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

8) Slowed Down

Destiny 2 Stasis (Image via Bungie)

To get this challenge over with, gamers are required to defeat other Guardians inside PvP by either slowing down or freezing them using Stasis.

Guardian kills required: 100.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

9) Darkest Nightfall

Nightfall difficulties (Image via Bungie)

This is an easy one, and players will simply need to complete a Nightfall strike at Hero difficulty or higher.

Nightfall completion required: Three.

Rewards: Nightfall weapon, Challenger XP+, and Bright Dust.

