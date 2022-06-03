Stormchaser god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE 

Linear Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2 have come a long way. These power weapon types are some of the most ideal choices for safely landing huge numbers on raid and Grandmaster bosses. Number crunching is something anyone can do with any weapon, but the real question is if it can be done safely.

Rocket Launchers have been the meta when it comes to damaging high-tier activity bosses, especially after the likes of Gjallarhorn and Palmyra-B. However, one of the biggest downsides to these weapons is their safety. There will often be times when you will blow up a projectile in your face, eventually killing yourself and becoming a burden to the rest of your fireteam.

Scrub @Scrubgotbanned quick and easy one phase master Caiatl. my teammates were using stormchaser with clown firing line, all w high energy fire and radiant, light levels were 1570 1571 581 quick and easy one phase master Caiatl. my teammates were using stormchaser with clown firing line, all w high energy fire and radiant, light levels were 1570 1571 581 https://t.co/vZ4Dyl6Qdr

This is where Linear Fusion Rifles come into play. They can't damage their users (with Sleeper Simulant being the only exception) and can land decent damage numbers on bosses. The weapon in question here is the newest Linear Fusion Rifle from the dungeon, called Stormchaser.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations for Stormchaser Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 PvE

1) Usage

Destiny 2 Linear Fusion Rifle, Stormchaser's three-burst in action (Image via Ehroar)

Stormchaser is the first weapon of its kind to fire a three-burst round while consuming a single ammo from the magazine. So all three projectiles add up to single damage after firing, all of which count as one ammo. It falls under the Aggressive Framed category, which is also a first in the game.

Linear Fusion Rifles are primarily meant for landing precision hits on enemies. These Destiny 2 weapon types can deal huge bursts of damage from great distances, and closeups as well, without damaging their users. Stormchaser, being very new to the loot pool, has made itself the primary choice for everyone.

You can acquire it by completing The Vault or the final encounter of the Duality dungeon. What makes this weapon so special is its ability to deal numbers on bosses with three powerful shots, all at the cost of a single ammo.

When it comes to roaming bosses and Champions, Linear Fusion Rifles work like a charm with proper critical hits. It also helps when a six-player fireteam tends to stand inside a single Well of Radiance during Destiny 2 raids. You can easily avoid death, which is a likely outcome while using Rocket Launcher in compact situations.

2) Stormchaser PvE god roll

Best PvE perks on Stormchaser (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Stormchaser comes with some of the best perks you can ask for inside a Linear Fusion Rifle. Bungie has released another weapon that could very much become the meta for multiple seasons to come.

Unlike other Legendary Linear Fusion Rifles such as Threaded Needle and Reed's Regret, Stormchaser is 100% farmable. You can run The Vault encounter of Duality multiple times until you get your hands on a god roll. Here are the perks you should be looking for:

Smallbore for Stability and Range.

Liquid Coils for more Impact. You can also opt for Accelerated Coils.

Auto-Loading Holster to reload your weapon once you switch to other gears during DPS.

Firing Line for 20% more precision damage while being close to two allies.

Since this is a three-burst weapon, Rapid Hit is a good choice for added Stability with precision hits as well. Vorpal is a good alternative to the Firing Line, however, you will be losing out on 10% damage.

