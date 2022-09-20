Destiny 2 Brigand's Law: How to get, god rolls and more

Brigand's Law is a brand new sidearm that Guardians will come across in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. While this weapon does not look like much, it is probably one of the best weapons that anyone can get their hands on in the game. Designed to look like a Blunderbuss, a very popular weapon for pirates, this weapon fits right in with the overall theme of the current season.

That said, this weapon has found a fanbase within the PvE community because of its insane ad-clearing capacity. It hasn't been seen much in PvP matches, but it finds some use in that mode as well. With that said, here is how Guardians can pick up the weapon in the game, and the God Rolls that everyone needs to look out for in the game.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

How to get the Brigand's Law in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Given that this weapon was introduced during the Season of Plunder in Destiny 2, Brigand's Law is bound to drop from seasonal activities like Ketchcrash and Expeditions. The chests at the end of this activity are bound to drop this weapon once every couple of runs.

Alternatively, you can get this weapon by focusing on Umbral Engrams in the Star Chart on the H.E.L.M as well. The Star Chart is the seasonal vendor for the Season of Plunder. Alternatively, Guardians can also craft these weapons if they wish to, at the Enclave on Mars.

However, to be able to craft this weapon easily, Guardians will have to successfully unlock the pattern for this weapon. This can be done by completing multiple Deepsight Resonance extractions on this weapon. Deepsight Resonant weapons can be identified by the telltale red border that they have on their icon.

The best part about the weapon is that Guardians can easily clear rooms thanks to a specific perk on it. The Brigand's Law sidearm performs exceptionally well in most PvE activities, barring end-game activities. That said, here are some of the rolls that everyone needs to look out for.

Brigand's Law God Rolls for PvE

As mentioned above, this weapon finds a lot of use in Destiny 2's PvE mode. Since it is a rapid fire frame weapon, the weapon fires in full auto mode. Not only that, the weapon reloads faster when the magazine is completely empty. Apart from that, here are some of the rolls worth looking out for:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake ( +10 Handling)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Perk 1: Pugilist (Final blows with this weapon generates melee energy. Melee final blows improve the handling of this weapon). / Perpetual Motion (This weapon gets bonus stability, handling and reload speed while the Guardian is in motion).

Perk 2: Voltshot (Reloading this weapon after defeating an enemy overcharges the next round, that jolts the target it hits). / Swashbuckler (This weapon gains increased damage for every melee kills or kills with this weapon).

Brigand's Law God Rolls for PvP

For Destiny 2 PvP, not everyone might have a knack for this weapon. Since this is a sidearm, it will not be effective over long range, so Guardians who don't mind getting slightly close to their enemy, should be able to do a decent amount of damage with this weapon. That said, here are some rolls that everyone needs to watch out for.

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake ( +10 Handling)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Perk 1: Killing Wind (Final blows with this weapon increase range, weapon handling and mobility.) / Perpetual Motion (This weapon gets bonus stability, handling and reload speed while the Guardian is in motion.)

Perk 2: Voltshot (Reloading this weapon after defeating an enemy overcharges the next round, that jolts the target it hits.) / Swashbuckler (This weapon gains increased damage for every melee kills or kills with this weapon.)

These are some of the rolls worth looking out for in Brigand's Law in Destiny 2. Being an Arc weapon, defeating targets rapidly usually amplifies the Guardians, and can regularly spawn Ionic Traces with the right Arc 3.0 fragments in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

