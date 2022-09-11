Destiny 2 BxR-55 Battler: How to get, god rolls, and more

The BxR-55 Battler is a Legendary Pulse Rifle that Guardians will come across in Destiny 2. Introduced in the 30th Anniversary update, this weapon found its way into the loadouts of almost every Guardian in the game.

The 30th Anniversary pack contained some really interesting content. From a new dungeon to a brand new Exotic and a returning Exotic, this pack was loved by the community. That said, it had some cool Easter eggs that were a silent nod to the Halo franchise, something that Bungie was influential in creating.

Both the Forerunner Exotic and the BxR-55 Battler Legendary Pulse Rifle can be found in Halo. It would be safe to say that both these weapons were born out of the collaboration between Destiny 2 and Halo.

Picking up the Forerunner Exotic can be slightly complicated because Guardians will have to jump through a few hoops to get it. The BxR-55 Battler, on the other hand, can be acquired quite easily. Here's a quick rundown of how to get this weapon and what are the god rolls that Guardians need to look out for in Destiny 2.

How to get the BxR-55 Battler in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

As mentioned before, the BxR-55 Battler was introduced in Destiny 2 with the 30th Anniversary update, which also saw the addition of a brand new activity known as the Dares of Eternity. It is nothing but a fairly simple PvE activity, where a team of six Guardians will have to go up against hoards of enemies from across the system.

The BxR-55 Battler Legendary Pulse Rifle is tied to the Dares of Eternity as well. But then again, the weapon doesn't drop directly from the activity. Instead, Guardians will be rewarded with a Treasure Key everytime they successfully complete a Dares of Eternity run.

With the Treasure Key in hand, they will have to make their way to Xur's Treasure Hoard. This location can be found under the Eternity destination on the map.

Once at Xur's Treasure Hoard, Guardians will have to open the chest that is on the platform on which Xur is standing. The BxR-55 Battler Legendary Pulse Rifle drops from it, but opening it requires one Treasure Key.

There's no limit to the number of times this chest can be opened, and Guardians will be able to re-open it again and again as long as they have a Treasure Key.

Players should also take into account that the BxR-55 Battler isn't the only weapon that can be acquired from this chest in Destiny 2. Other weaponry can be found through it too, but this is the only way in which the BxR-55 Battler can be picked up in-game.

Guardians can also craft this weapon, but in order to do so, they will have to complete Deepsight Resonance extractions for it. To make things slightly difficult, the variants drop from this chest itself, making the overall process very tedious.

BxR-55 Battler Legendary Pulse Rifle God Rolls for PvP

Here are some rolls that every Guardian needs to take into account while picking this gun up in Destiny 2. Being a Pulse Rifle, it comes in handy in almost every PvE activity. However, with certain rolls, it can shred through enemies even in PvP.

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+30 Recoil, +10 Handling)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Perk 1: Perpetual Motion (This weapon gets bonus stability, handling and reload speed while the Guardian is in motion.)

Perk 2: Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill grants this weapon increased damage) / Gutshot Straight (Aiming down the sights increases body shot damage, but decreases target acquisition.)

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+30 Recoil, +10 Handling)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Perk 1: Outlaw (Precision kills decrease reload time.) / Pugilist (Final blows with this weapon generate melee energy. Dealing melee damage improves weapon handling for a short period of time.)

Perk 2: Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill grants this weapon increased damage) / Incandescent (Defeating a target with this weapon scorches other targets in a short area. Defeating powerful combatants and enemy Guardians spread the scorch further.)

These are some of the rolls that everyone needs to take into consideration for using this weapon in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. That said, these are known as god rolls because they work well with almost each and every build that is seen in the game. The other rolls aren't bad per se, but they don't do much for the weapon and most configurations overall.

