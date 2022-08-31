Destiny 2 Defiance of Yasmin: How to get it, god rolls, and more

Almost every Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 has managed to make its mark within the community. Snipers are some of the most sought-after weapon types in the game, and the Defiance of Yasmin is a great weapon that drops from the King's Fall raid in the game.

The Defiance of Yasmin is a Legendary Sniper Rifle and is one of the weapons that drops from the Destiny 2 King's Fall raid. Each and every weapon that drops from the raid is unique, and the Defiance of Yasmin is no exception. Here's a quick guide on how to get this weapon and its god rolls.

How to get the Defiance of Yasmin Legendary Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2?

Just like the Smite of Merain Legendary Pulse Rifle, the Defiance of Yasmin Legendary Sniper Rifle also drops from the same encounters in the Destiny 2 King's Fall raid. Guardians have a chance of picking up this weapon by completing either the Warpriest encounter or the Daughters of Oryx encounter in the raid.

Alternatively, Guardians can choose to craft this weapon if they wish to tailor it to their playstyles further. Moreover, crafting this weapon will allow Guardians to use enhanced perks from the entire perk pool in the game. However, the only downside to this is that Guardians will have to farm the encounters mentioned above for the Deepsight variants of this weapon.

Listed below are the perks that Guardians need to consider for the Defiance of Yasmin Legendary Sniper Rifle.

PvP god rolls

The Defiance of Yasmin is a Legendary Sniper Rifle, and snipers have always found their way into the PvP meta. While it's too early to say if this weapon is a part of the meta just yet, it could prove to be absolutely deadly in the right hands.

Here are the rolls that Guardians need to take into account if they plan on using this weapon in the Crucible in Destiny 2.

Barrel: Extended Barrel (+10 Range, -10 Handling, +10 Recoil)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Perk 1: No Distractions (Aiming down the weapon sights for a short duration reduces flinch)

Perk 2: Opening Shot (Improved accuracy and range for the first shot of the attack)

PvE god rolls

Just like in PvP, this weapon could also prove to be useful in PvE activities. While it doesn't look that strong in PvE, a few rolls make this weapon a killing machine in Destiny 2. Moreover, Sniper Rifles are in focus in the Season of Plunder, making this a go-to weapon for each and every Guardian in the game.

Barrel: Extended Barrel (+10 Range, -10 Handling, +10 Recoil)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Perk 1: No Distractions (Aiming down the weapon sights for a short duration reduces flinch) / Firefly (Precision kills with this weapon increase reload speed for a short time. Defeated targets explode, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies)

Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon (Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active) / Firing Line ( This weapon deals precision damage when near two or more allies)

